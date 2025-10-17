Ghana Seeks Public Input on New Cybersecurity Laws

Ghanaians are being asked to help shape the country’s digital defenses as the government launches a public review of its proposed cybersecurity update. The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is leading the consultation on the Draft Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to refresh a 2020 law against modern online threats.

This nationwide conversation seeks to gather insights from tech experts, businesses, and everyday citizens alike. The goal is to ensure the final legislation effectively protects critical infrastructure and personal data while fostering a secure digital economy.

“We need laws that match the speed of digital innovation,” the CSA noted, encouraging broad participation. The window for submitting feedback closes on October 24, 2025, giving stakeholders several months to analyze the draft.

The original Cybersecurity Act established Ghana’s first formal framework for tackling cybercrime and safeguarding national information systems. This amendment process aims to close emerging gaps and strengthen the nation’s resilience against sophisticated attacks, from financial fraud to critical infrastructure breaches.

Officials hope the collaborative effort will produce a more robust legal shield, making Ghana’s digital space safer for business, government, and social interaction.