Ghana Seeks Oil Investment as Global Crude Prices Plunge

Ghana is pursuing fresh investment in its upstream petroleum sector at a challenging moment, with global crude oil prices slumping to multi year lows just as the country needs capital to reverse production declines threatening fiscal stability.

Crude oil fell to approximately $56 per barrel in early January 2026, extending a steady slide from $78 per barrel a year ago. The commodity has lost close to 30 percent of its value within 12 months, creating difficult conditions for countries seeking exploration and development capital.

The timing complicates Ghana’s quest for new investments. The urgency driving the push includes maturing wells, natural decline rates and delayed investments. The impact manifests in oil production, which has significantly declined from 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to an estimated 36 million barrels for 2025.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has sounded alarms about declining production leading to lower than expected oil revenues. For a country that has become heavily dependent on petroleum receipts to fund annual budgets, finance infrastructure projects and stabilize the economy during stress periods, the situation is distressing.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, crude is expected to average just $51 per barrel this year, down from $65 in 2025 and $77 in 2024. The downward trend reflects strong supply, slower than expected demand growth and major economies adjusting to cleaner energy choices.

For investors, cheaper oil often means slimmer profits, tighter budgets and more caution before committing money to new oil fields, particularly in countries where costs are higher or regulatory frameworks are unclear.

Ghana wants to attract fresh investment into its upstream petroleum sector for exploration and production activities. The government speaks openly about boosting output, discovering new fields and restoring confidence. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced in the 2026 Budget that ongoing investor focused reforms have unlocked more than $3.5 billion in new commitments.

These include a $2 billion framework agreement covering the Jubilee and Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme (TEN) fields for drilling 20 new wells, as well as a $1.5 billion Memorandum of Intent with partners in the Offshore Cape Three Points project to expand operations.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will begin drilling in the offshore Volta Basin in October 2026, opening a new frontier for domestic production. Major international companies including Shell have expressed interest, which is expected to bring additional capital and advanced technology.

However, timing remains tricky. Experts explain that low global oil prices reduce the appeal of investing in new wells, especially in countries where costs are higher or rules are unclear. For upstream investors, price is everything. When crude trades above $80, many projects look profitable. At around $56, only the strongest survive.

Exploration becomes the first casualty. Drilling new wells is expensive with no guarantee of success. If prices stay low, companies prefer to pump oil from existing fields rather than risk money on new discoveries. Banks and shareholders are less willing to fund oil projects when future revenues look uncertain.

David Ampofo, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, previously identified lack of investment as the main reason behind production declines. While Ghana has about 14 petroleum agreements, only two are actively producing.

The Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) revealed in its latest Oil and Gas Sector Reconciliation Report that new discoveries have not kept pace with depletion. Several high profile exploration wells have come up dry, dampening investor enthusiasm. Licensing round outcomes have disappointed, with fewer bids submitted than anticipated and some blocks receiving no interest despite promotion efforts.

Investors have long raised concerns about Ghana’s fiscal terms, particularly the scope of carried interest obligations borne by contractors without reimbursement. These financial burdens have made Ghana less competitive compared to other oil producing nations in West Africa and globally.

According to GHEITI, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition is working with the Attorney General’s Department, the Petroleum Commission and GNPC to revise the law. The goal is making the fiscal regime more flexible, predictable and competitive in a tightening global investment climate.

Even in weak oil markets, some countries still attract investment. Ghana can do the same if it focuses on what it can control. Clear fiscal rules, predictable taxes and transparent contracts reduce uncertainty. Investors are more willing to accept low prices if they know the rules will not change midway.

Faster licensing, quicker approvals and efficient regulators can lower costs for companies. Time saved often means money saved. Smart incentives including temporary tax reliefs, flexible royalties or shared infrastructure can make projects viable even at lower prices.

Gas projects linked to power generation and industry offer steady local demand. For investors, this can provide income even when oil prices are weak. Transparent handling of petroleum revenues, strong governance and clear long term plans signal seriousness to potential partners.

The low crude prices represent a real obstacle to Ghana’s upstream ambitions. They reduce appetite, raise doubts and sharpen competition. But they do not make investment impossible. If Ghana positions itself as a stable, clear and efficient destination, it can still attract investors willing to take a long term view.

Oil prices will always rise and fall. What remains is the confidence investors have in a country’s system and its commitment to creating an environment conducive to doing business.