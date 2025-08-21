Ghana Seeks Japanese Partnership for Cocoa and Key Bridge Project

President John Mahama met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the TICAD9 summit in Yokohama to advance discussions on two critical areas of cooperation: cocoa processing and infrastructure funding.

The talks aimed to deepen Japanese investment in Ghana’s economic development.

Mahama specifically invited Japanese firms to partner with the Cocoa Processing Company through a public-private arrangement. With Ghana supplying nearly 70% of Japan’s cocoa imports, the president emphasized that local processing would create industrial jobs and increase export revenue for Ghana.

On infrastructure, Mahama pushed for additional Japanese support to complete the long-planned Volivo Bridge over the Volta Lake. Although Japan committed over JPY 11 billion to the project in 2016, a significant funding gap remains. The bridge is essential for connecting northern farming regions to southern markets, easing the transport of food crops like yam and maize.

Both leaders also highlighted strengthening cultural ties, noting upcoming anniversaries in the Ghana-Japan relationship. Japan reaffirmed its commitment to helping Ghana address infrastructure challenges and discussed collaboration on multilateral issues.

For Ghana, these talks represent a strategic effort to turn diplomatic relations into concrete investments that support jobs, value addition, and critical connectivity.