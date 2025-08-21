Ghana Seeks Japanese Investment to Boost African Trade Ties

Ghana is making a direct appeal to Japanese businesses, positioning itself as the ideal gateway for companies looking to access Africa’s vast market potential.

Simon Madjie, Executive Director of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, delivered the message at a presidential business forum in Yokohama. He described the continent as a three trillion dollar investment opportunity and emphasized Ghana’s political stability and business-friendly reforms.

The country’s improving economic health supports its pitch. Inflation has fallen to 12.1 percent, and its credit rating was recently upgraded. Consumer and business confidence are also on the rise. With a GDP of over 73 billion dollars, Ghana is leveraging its strengths in mining and agribusiness to attract foreign capital.

Central to its strategy is President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy. This initiative aims to transform Ghana into a regional hub for manufacturing and logistics. Key projects include developing two million hectares of farmland along the Volta Economic Corridor and a ten billion dollar national infrastructure program focused on public-private partnerships.

Madjie outlined specific opportunities in agriculture, where the government is allocating vast tracts for oil palm cultivation. In manufacturing, he pointed to component production for the automotive sector, noting that Toyota and Honda already operate assembly plants in the country. A 3.4 billion dollar renewable energy program aims to power schools and hospitals off the national grid within five years.

Though Japan has invested 152 million dollars in Ghana since 1994, trade levels remain well below potential. Ghana exported 215 million dollars in goods, primarily cocoa, to Japan last year, while importing 120 million dollars in Japanese products. Madjie urged Japanese firms to see Ghana not just as a market of 33 million people, but as a platform to reach 1.4 billion Africans.