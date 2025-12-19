Ghana Seeks Investment In Forest Plantations To Reduce Natural Forest Exploitation

Ghana is seeking greater investment in forest plantation development to ease pressure on natural forests and boost conservation efforts, according to the Forestry Commission chief executive.

Hugh Brown recently told Xinhua after the commission’s annual press briefing that plantations provide alternative sources for forest products including timber and lumber, reducing exploitation of natural forests. Currently, Ghana exports 60 percent of forest products from forest plantations compared to less than 10 percent two decades ago, meaning the country is gradually shifting harvesting from natural forests to plantations, giving respite to natural forests. This will enable preservation of natural forests for recreation and ecotourism, but that requires more investments, Brown stated.

According to the chief executive, most of Ghana’s plantations are currently state owned though private sector participation is growing. Despite having abundant natural forests, Brown stressed the need for more plantations to complement them, particularly for sustainable harvesting of forest resources. One key advantage of plantations is that they typically contain only two or three tree species per site, allowing higher timber yields per unit area than natural forests, making plantations both economically and ecologically beneficial.

To expand plantation development, Brown disclosed that around 400 private entities have been allocated degraded sites within Ghana’s forest reserves for restoration projects aimed at timber production, carbon sequestration and biodiversity enhancement. These private sector efforts have created an estimated 17,300 jobs and improved livelihoods in communities nationwide through indirect employment, infrastructure development and food security.

Regarding timber production, Brown said that as of November 2025, 1.51 million cubic meters of natural forest timber had been harvested against an annual target of 2 million cubic meters. Over the same period, 209,194 cubic meters of plantation timber were harvested. By October, exports of timber and timber products totaled 180,012 cubic meters valued at 82.5 million euros or approximately 96.75 million dollars.

Domestically, 519,887 cubic meters of lumber valued at 770 million cedis or around 66.91 million dollars and 108,937 cubic meters of plywood valued at 640 million cedis were traded. The figures demonstrate significant economic activity in both domestic and export timber markets, contributing to Ghana’s foreign exchange earnings and local employment.

Brown highlighted the commission’s intensified efforts to combat illegal logging and chainsaw operations nationwide. The Forestry Commission during the year deployed Rapid Response Teams to illegal timber operation hotspots to support efforts of forest district teams, according to Brown. The commission has introduced stricter regulations on disposal of confiscated logs and lumber, significantly reducing the volume of illegal timber on local markets.

The Forestry Commission regained access to nine forest reserves that were previously taken over by illegal mining gangs following sustained nationwide enforcement operations in 2025. At the beginning of this year, Ghana had nine forest reserves that had effectively become no go areas for forestry officials where armed gangs had taken over and prevented officers from carrying out lawful duties. The affected reserves were located mainly in Ashanti, Western North, Western and parts of the Bibiani and Enchi areas.

As part of enforcement operations, the Forestry Commission working with police and military seized 199 pieces of mining equipment and 10 vehicles used in illegal mining activities. Out of the seized equipment, 158 have already been confiscated to the state while court processes are ongoing for the rest. Brown said 453 people were arrested within forest reserves in 2025 alone, with the commission’s strategy being to prevent illegal miners from entering forest reserves rather than waiting to confront them after damage has been done.

In a landmark move in August 2025, Ghana became the first African country and second globally after Indonesia to issue Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade licenses for export of legally sourced timber from responsibly managed forests to the European Union market. This followed ratification of 131 Timber Utilization Contracts by Ghana’s Parliament a month earlier. The FLEGT licensing system, underpinned by Ghana’s Timber Legality Assurance System, certifies that all timber exports to the EU and other destinations originate from legally sourced and responsibly managed forests.

The milestone culminated a 16 year journey to strengthen forest governance and ensure timber legality. Ghana’s FLEGT licensed timber entered European markets on October 8, 2025, providing seamless access without additional due diligence checks. The achievement positions Ghana as a leader in sustainable timber production and forest governance across Africa.

President John Dramani Mahama launched the Tree for Life policy on March 21, 2025, at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region under the theme Restoring Degraded Landscapes Across the Country as part of the government’s overall green agenda. Cumulatively, 26.1 million tree seedlings had been planted nationwide under the initiative through public and private interventions, according to Brown. The restored landscape included 17,133.6 hectares of forest plantations, enrichment planting of 1,830.9 hectares and distribution of over 1.5 million tree seedlings for planting on an estimated 47,000 hectares of farmland.

The Tree for Life initiative resulted in creation of over 41,000 green jobs in 2025. Jobs were created through nursery operations, planting activities, maintenance operations and monitoring activities across the country. Miro Forestry Ghana Limited, one of the private forest plantation development companies which commenced commercial forest plantation development in Ghana in 2009, has established an estimated 14,000 hectares of forest plantations and constructed a wood processing factory in Drobonso in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana’s forest cover has declined significantly over decades due to agricultural expansion, illegal logging, illegal mining and urban development. The country aims to increase forest cover to 30 percent by 2032 from the current approximately 12 percent. Forest plantations represent a crucial strategy for achieving this target while meeting timber demand and supporting economic development.

Brown holds a PhD in Sustainable Use of Renewable Natural Resources from University of Helsinki, Finland, and has over 30 years experience in tropical forest management, protection and development. He was appointed chief executive of the Forestry Commission by President Mahama in February 2025, taking over from John Allotey. Brown previously served as Executive Director of the Forest Services Division and Director of Plantations, bringing extensive hands on experience in planning, implementing and coordinating development projects within the forestry sector.

The Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy covering 2016 to 2040 provides the framework for developing productive and sustainable planted forests. The strategy identifies challenges to past efforts and outlines strategic direction, actions and resources required to promote planted forest development. It indicates technical and financial resources required and performance indicators necessary to track progress over the 25 year implementation period.

Private sector engagement remains critical for achieving plantation development targets. Companies including Form Ghana, Miro Forestry and other investors have demonstrated viability of commercial forest plantations in Ghana. These operations create employment, generate tax revenues, produce timber for domestic and export markets and contribute to carbon sequestration efforts supporting climate change mitigation.

Community participation in forest management has increased through benefit sharing arrangements, employment opportunities and livelihood support programs. Communities living near forest reserves benefit from plantation development through jobs in planting, maintenance and harvesting operations. Revenue sharing mechanisms ensure communities receive portions of timber sales from plantations established on their traditional lands.

The Forestry Commission manages 288 forest reserves covering over 2.3 million hectares across Ghana. Brown emphasized that without adequate vehicles, motorbikes and rapid response capacity, effective forest protection becomes extremely difficult. The commission is reviewing the Forestry Commission Act to transition into a paramilitary organization allowing officers to be better equipped and trained to deal with armed illegal miners and loggers.

Climate change impacts require adaptive forest management approaches informed by robust data and monitoring. Plantations can contribute to climate change mitigation through carbon sequestration while providing sustainable timber supplies. Ghana participates in international climate finance mechanisms including REDD plus programs that provide performance based payments for emission reductions from avoided deforestation.