Ghana Seeks Enhanced UK Security Cooperation Amid Regional Threats

President John Mahama has emphasized the need to strengthen Ghana’s security partnership with the United Kingdom during a farewell meeting with outgoing British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson.

The discussions at Jubilee House focused on intensifying counterterrorism collaboration as extremist violence spreads through West Africa.

Mahama specifically acknowledged the UK’s ongoing support in intelligence sharing and security training programs. “We value our cooperation in intelligence gathering and counterterrorism preparedness,” the President stated, according to official transcripts. The meeting comes as security analysts warn of increasing terrorist activity in neighboring countries, with recent attacks occurring closer to Ghana’s northern borders.

The UK has maintained military training programs with Ghana since 2018, with recent initiatives focusing on border security and counter-extremism operations. British security assistance has included specialized training for Ghana’s armed forces and intelligence personnel, along with equipment support.

Ghana’s push for deeper security ties forms part of its broader strategy to bolster regional stability while protecting its own borders. The country has emerged as a key security partner for Western nations seeking to contain the southward spread of violence from the Sahel region.