Ghana Seeks Digital Partnership with Dominican Republic at Baku Conference

Ghana’s delegation to the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) 2025 in Baku has opened talks with the Dominican Republic to deepen digital cooperation, as the country intensifies efforts to strengthen its information and communications technology (ICT) ecosystem and secure positions within the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the conference, focused on opportunities for collaboration in telecommunications development, digital transformation initiatives, and knowledge sharing. Ghana’s officials presented the country’s priorities in expanding digital infrastructure, improving regulatory systems, and advancing regional leadership in ICT.

The Dominican Republic delegation underscored its long standing engagement with the ITU, noting preparations for its 100 year anniversary during the global conference and its recent election to the ITU Council. Dominican officials also shared experiences from their telecommunications reforms and digital inclusion programmes.

Ghana used the engagement to outline its own aspirations within the ITU, including its bid for a seat on the ITU Council and its re election to the Radio Regulations Board (RRB), positions it says are vital to advancing Africa’s voice in global digital policy.

The talks form part of Ghana’s broader strategy at WTDC 2025 to build strategic alliances, attract technical partnerships, and position itself as a regional leader in digital development. The conference, running from November 17 to 28, 2025, brings together governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders to shape the future of global telecommunications and development oriented digital policy.

Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations is leading the delegation, which includes representatives from the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), the Cyber Security Authority, and the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Minister Samuel Nartey George addressed delegates on November 19, reaffirming Ghana’s long standing commitment to international digital cooperation. He noted that the National Communications Authority has held ITU certified training partner status since 2019, through which Ghana supports capacity building for regulators and operators across the African region.

Ghana is seeking support for its campaigns to secure continued representation on two key ITU governance bodies. According to NCA Board Chair Nana Akua Adubea Ampah, maintaining these positions would strengthen Ghana’s ability to shape global telecommunications policy while reinforcing domestic reform efforts.

Joe Anokye Fianko, who currently serves on the RRB representing Africa, has focused on spectrum management, interference mitigation, and regulatory enforcement since his election in 2022.

Ampah presented Ghana’s digital development priorities to conference delegates, proposing that WTDC 2025 amplify support in four key areas: technical assistance for affordable infrastructure, market interventions to reduce mobile data costs, scalable digital skills and artificial intelligence capacity building, and gender responsive initiatives.

She emphasized that Ghana’s approach to digital transformation prioritizes equal access across gender and geographic lines, noting that initiatives such as the Girls in ICT programmes demonstrate models that other nations can adapt to their own contexts.

Ghana also highlighted the ambitious National Digital Skills and Jobs Programme, launched in April 2025 by President John Mahama. The initiative aims to train one million Ghanaians in coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and related technical skills over the next four years.

The conference is organized by the International Telecommunication Union under the theme “Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.” Held every four years, WTDC serves as the primary platform for addressing digital access gaps in developing nations.

More than 1,500 participants, including over 65 ministers and senior government representatives, are taking part in the discussions. This year marks the first time a Commonwealth of Independent States country has hosted the event, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s growing regional technology leadership.

Conference sessions focus on cybersecurity, digital inclusion, information and communication technology applications, innovation, telecommunications regulation, and statistical indicators. Participants will explore practical methods to enhance digital ecosystems, promote safe online environments, and strengthen global cooperation across the sector.

One of the key outcomes of WTDC 2025 will be the adoption of a new Declaration and Action Plan that will shape global digital development initiatives for the 2026 to 2029 period. These documents will guide investments and cooperation in telecommunications across ITU member states, with particular attention to capacity building, climate change resilience, and emerging technology applications.

The ITU estimates that about 2.6 billion people around the world lack access to the internet. The conference emphasizes digital development needs of least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing states, where geographic and economic barriers limit connectivity.

For Ghana, participation in WTDC 2025 holds significant strategic importance. The conference offers a platform for the country to highlight its progress in digital transformation and share its achievements with the global community. It also grants access to international expertise, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions that can accelerate Ghana’s digitalization agenda.

The Ministry emphasized that securing influence on global telecommunications agendas while attracting support for domestic digital innovation remains central to the country’s participation strategy. Ghana aims to ensure its national priorities are reflected in international frameworks guiding the next phase of global digital transformation.