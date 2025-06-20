Ghana Seeks Clarity on Potential U.S. Travel Ban Reports

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reassured citizens that the government has received no formal notification about potential U.S. travel restrictions targeting Ghanaians.

The clarification follows media reports citing a leaked U.S. State Department memo suggesting Ghana could be among 36 countries facing new travel limitations under proposed immigration enforcement measures.

Addressing Parliament on June 19, Ablakwa confirmed diplomatic channels have been activated to verify the claims. “We are engaging U.S. officials to ascertain the accuracy of these reports,” he stated, emphasizing there is currently “no cause for alarm.” The Minister stressed Ghana’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ international mobility rights while monitoring developments closely.

The situation remains fluid as Washington has not officially confirmed the purported expansion of its travel ban list. Analysts note Ghana’s strong bilateral relations with the U.S. and active diaspora engagement could influence final determinations. The Foreign Ministry has pledged timely updates should the status change.