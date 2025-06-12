Ghana Seeks Business Reforms in Finance Minister’s MTN Talks

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson pledged to enhance Ghana’s investment climate during high-level talks with MTN Ghana executives, aiming to drive digital growth and economic competitiveness.

The meeting addressed public-private collaboration to improve business conditions, focusing on digital infrastructure, financial inclusion, and youth employment.

“We are committed to transparent governance and adaptive fiscal frameworks,” Dr. Forson stated, emphasizing alignment with global standards to attract investment. MTN CEO Stephen Blewett affirmed the telecom giant’s dedication to Ghana’s development, noting ongoing investments in mobile money and network expansion. “We welcome policies that spur innovation and job creation,” Blewett added.

The dialogue supports Ghana’s strategy to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning the country as a regional business hub. The Finance Ministry will integrate stakeholder feedback into upcoming budget decisions, signaling intensified cooperation with major private employers like MTN, described as one of Ghana’s largest taxpayers and job creators.

Ghana’s push for regulatory stability follows broader African efforts to retain investor confidence amid economic headwinds, with digital transformation increasingly seen as vital to sustainable development.