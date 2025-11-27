Ghana Secures US$3.5 Billion Investment to Reverse Oil Production Collapse

Ghana is implementing an aggressive investment strategy to arrest a nearly 50 percent collapse in crude oil production since 2019, according to findings released in a joint report by KPMG and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The “2026 Budget Highlights” report reveals production has plunged from 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to a projected 36 million barrels in 2025, threatening government revenues and energy sector stability. The steep downturn reflects delayed investments in Ghana’s maturing offshore fields and the absence of major new hydrocarbon discoveries over the past several years.

Government has responded by securing $3.5 billion in new investment commitments from strategic partnerships with international oil operators. The capital injection represents what analysts describe as renewed confidence in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector despite the sharp production declines.

The report breaks down $2 billion earmarked for drilling 20 new wells in the Jubilee and TEN fields, which have been Ghana’s principal producing assets since commercial operations began. An additional $1.5 billion will expand operations at the Offshore Cape Three Points block, opening fresh production capacity in established offshore acreage.

Ghana’s entry into commercial oil production occurred in November 2010 when the Jubilee Field came online. The initial phase generated strong investor optimism and steady production growth that peaked around 195,000 barrels per day in 2019. Output has declined consistently since then as existing wells matured and new field development slowed.

To diversify beyond aging offshore assets, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is set to commence drilling in the onshore Volta Basin in October 2026, opening what could become the country’s first commercially viable onshore hydrocarbon frontier. Major players such as Shell are expressing interest, expected to bring additional capital and advanced drilling technology to support exploration and production growth.

The KPMG and UNDP report cautions that sustaining investor appetite will require continued macroeconomic stability, transparency and predictability of regulations, and sustained fiscal discipline. It urges authorities to accelerate regulatory reforms, particularly establishing competitive and transparent frameworks that include an open licensing process for awarding new oil blocks.

The report emphasises strengthening local content and skills development to ensure Ghanaians benefit from new investments in drilling, engineering and technology transfer. Analysts further advise that all new petroleum projects align with global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards to ensure long term sustainability and compliance with climate commitments.

The production collapse has slashed petroleum revenues dramatically. Separate data from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee shows crude output in the first half of 2025 tumbled 26 percent year on year, cutting petroleum receipts by more than half compared to the same period in 2024.

Industry observers warn that without decisive intervention, Ghana risks losing further ground in an increasingly competitive global petroleum landscape. The $3.5 billion investment package and planned Volta Basin exploration represent the government’s most significant attempt to reverse the multiyear decline and restore the oil sector as a reliable contributor to national revenues.