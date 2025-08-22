Ghana Secures US$100 Million for AI-Driven Farm Transformation

Ghana’s agricultural sector is set for a technological overhaul following a major investment commitment from Degas Limited.

The company plans to inject $100 million over the next four years to advance the use of artificial intelligence and precision farming across the country.

President John Mahama announced the partnership during a meeting in Yokohama with Degas founder and CEO Doga Makiura. The funding aims to position Ghana as a leader in AI-powered agriculture, building on Degas’ existing work with smallholder farmers.

The company has already helped tens of thousands of farmers increase their incomes while maintaining high repayment rates. The new investment will expand the use of satellite monitoring and data-driven tools to strengthen the entire agricultural value chain.

This approach is expected to boost food security and create new jobs for young people in rural areas. It also signals international confidence in Ghana’s vision for a modern, integrated farming sector.

For many farmers, the shift toward technology offers hope for greater productivity and resilience. But the real test will be ensuring these high-tech tools reach those who need them most.