Ghana SEC Moves to Licence Gold Token Custodians

Ghana’s securities regulator plans to license independent custodians for tokens backed by gold, laying the groundwork to tokenise commodities under the new virtual assets law, an official said in Accra.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is building what its Deputy Director General, Mensah Thompson, called a post custody framework. Vault operators will face rigorous inspections before they can hold the physical gold underpinning the digital tokens.

Thompson said commercial banks were natural candidates to act both as custodians of the bullion and as keepers of the virtual tokens for institutional investors such as pension funds. “It’s a big opportunity for the banks,” he said.

Before issuing any licence, the SEC will inspect vaulting systems, security architecture and other infrastructure to confirm that assets are safely held. Any entity seeking to hold gold reserves for tokenised products must demonstrate strong physical and digital safeguards.

Thompson said gold token holders would soon be able to use their digital holdings as collateral for bank loans. A holder of tokens worth 100,000 cedis could borrow against them rather than sell, he explained.

The drive extends beyond precious metals to real estate, land, diamonds and bauxite. By splitting assets into smaller tradable units, the SEC says ordinary Ghanaians could own a stake for as little as one gramme of gold, costing only a few cedis.

The SEC is piloting gold-backed securities and tokenised gold with the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) under a regulatory sandbox. A Gold Board representative said tokenisation would keep value within the domestic economy, because digital assets backed by physical gold stay in the ecosystem even as they trade, unlike exported bullion.

The framework sits under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), which the President approved on 24 December 2025. Thompson spoke at The Money Summit 2026, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) in Accra.