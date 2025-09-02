Ghana Scraps Management Team Bonuses for National Football Squads

The Sports Ministry has eliminated winning bonuses for Black Stars management committee members as part of broader cost-cutting measures affecting Ghana’s national team operations.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams revealed Tuesday that management officials previously received $10,000 for each Black Stars victory, a practice his ministry has now discontinued. The decision affects all national team management structures, not just the senior men’s squad.

“Previous administrations were paying winning bonuses to Management Committee members of the national teams,” Adams explained during a media briefing ahead of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad. “The Sports Ministry has decided not to pay winning bonuses to the management team members of the national teams.”

Players and coaching staff will continue receiving performance incentives, with Black Stars players earning $5,000 per victory while technical team members maintain their existing bonus structures. The ministry also confirmed daily allowance rates remain unchanged at $150 for players and $200 for technical staff.

The bonus elimination represents part of government efforts to streamline national team spending while maintaining competitive support for players and coaches directly involved in match preparation and execution. Management committee roles typically involve administrative oversight rather than on-field contributions.

Adams announced the policy change while discussing the $860,000 budget approved for Ghana’s crucial qualifier against Chad on Thursday, September 8. The match forms part of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, where every point carries significant importance for the Black Stars’ tournament hopes.

The timing of the announcement underscores the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline in sports administration, following President John Mahama’s directive for transparency and prudent spending across national team activities.

Ghana faces mounting pressure to secure World Cup qualification after missing the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The cost-cutting measures aim to ensure sustainable funding for the national team program while eliminating expenses deemed non-essential to competitive performance.

The policy shift affects other national teams beyond the Black Stars, suggesting a comprehensive review of bonus structures across Ghana’s football programs at various levels.