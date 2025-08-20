Ghana Scraps Investment Barriers to attract Global Capital

President John Mahama has announced a significant overhaul of Ghana’s investment rules, aimed at making the country more accessible to foreign investors.

Speaking at an investment forum in Japan, he revealed that the government is removing minimum capital requirements that previously restricted international business participation.

The changes involve revising the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, which had established financial thresholds for foreign investors. Under the new framework, even investors with modest capital—as low as $50,000—will be able to establish businesses in Ghana without facing previous regulatory hurdles.

This policy shift comes as Ghana’s economy shows signs of strengthening, with improved currency stability and growth momentum. The president positioned these reforms as part of a broader effort to signal that Ghana is fully open for business and ready to welcome international partnerships across sectors.

The move is expected to diversify investment sources beyond traditional sectors and create new opportunities for small and medium-sized international enterprises looking to enter the West African market.