Ghana Scraps Double Track System as Senior High Schools Prepare October Reopening

Ghana’s controversial double track system is officially dead. The Ghana Education Service announced that all Senior High Schools will operate under unified schedules when they reopen in October, marking the end of an experiment that divided students into separate tracks to manage overcrowding.

The change affects every SHS student in the country. Third-year students will return to campus on October 11, followed by first- and second-year students on October 18. For families who spent years juggling different school calendars, the return to predictable scheduling represents a major relief.

Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, Director of Schools and Instructions Division, signed the circular directing Regional Directors to ensure strict compliance with the new arrangements for the 2025/2026 academic year. The directive signals GES determination to make the transition smooth across all institutions.

The single track calendar creates a straightforward academic rhythm. First term runs from October through February 27, 2026, with a Christmas break from December 20 to January 4. Second term follows from May 4 to August 21, 2026, giving students and teachers a consistent schedule to plan around.

Some schools will operate under what GES calls “transitional calendars” as they adjust to the new system. These institutions will see first-year students return October 18 and third-years on October 27. Second-year students face a different timeline, resuming January 5, 2026, with five weeks of online learning before full campus return in May.

According to the education service, the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination will run from April 20 to June 20. This represents a return to traditional WASSCE timing that educators and students found more predictable than recent scheduling variations.

The calendar includes practical considerations for student movement. December 20-22, 2025, has been designated as a travel period before Christmas break, recognizing that students need time to get home from distant schools.

Looking ahead, the 2026/2027 academic year will begin September 11, 2026, establishing what GES hopes will become the new normal for secondary education scheduling. The timing suggests confidence that the single track system will work effectively.

Double track was introduced during the Free Senior High School rollout to manage massive enrollment increases. While it helped accommodate more students, the system created logistical nightmares for families with multiple children and complicated teacher assignments.

The policy reversal reflects lessons learned from several years of implementation challenges. Parents frequently complained about conflicting schedules when siblings attended different tracks, while teachers struggled with compressed curricula and reduced contact time with students.

GES framed the change as restoring “consistency” and ensuring “smooth running” of the school year. Whether single track can maintain the increased access that Free SHS created while improving educational quality remains the key test of this policy shift.

For October, students and parents can finally plan with confidence, knowing that Ghana’s secondary schools will operate on schedules everyone can understand and follow.