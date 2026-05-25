Ghana Scraps African Visa Fees, Launches Historic E-Visa Portal

Ghana officially launched its first electronic visa platform on Monday, May 25, abolishing all visa fees for African travellers on Africa Day in what Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described as a historic reset of the country’s immigration regime.

The launch ceremony, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, was addressed by both the Foreign Affairs Minister and Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak. The online portal allows international travellers to apply for Ghanaian visas entirely online, removing the requirement to visit embassies or consulates in person.

“Openness does not mean weakness,” Muntaka told the gathering, stressing that the digital system would strengthen border screening rather than weaken it.

The fee abolition for African nationals is a significant policy shift. African Union members previously paid $150 for a visa on arrival valid for 30 days. Under the new arrangement, African travellers will apply online at no cost and pass through digital screening before departure. The Interior Minister said the system gives authorities the ability to assess risks before a traveller boards a plane, describing the approach as modern border control.

Ablakwa said Cabinet formally approved the e-visa policy as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Ghana Open for Business agenda, citing widespread complaints from international partners about delays and cumbersome procedures under the previous system.

The minister also addressed a public dispute over claims on social media that a separate e-visa contract already existed. He said the government sought an opinion from the Attorney General after reviewing documents linked to an existing machine-readable passport contract. The Attorney General concluded that the machine-readable passport arrangement does not constitute an e-visa system and that the two are entirely different instruments.

The project is being delivered under a public-private partnership arrangement. The private partner is building the system at no cost to the taxpayer, under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and the Cyber Security Authority.

A similar e-visa initiative was announced under former President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2024 but was never implemented, with officials at the time citing insufficient security infrastructure. Ablakwa said adequate investments had since been made across three ministries to support the current rollout.

Ghana joins Benin, the Gambia, Rwanda and Seychelles among African nations that have moved to ease visa restrictions as part of the African Union’s broader continental free movement agenda.