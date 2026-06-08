Ghana Rules Out Mine Nationalisation at West Africa Mining Forum

Ghana’s government moved to settle investor fears at West Africa’s largest mining forum, explicitly ruling out mine nationalisation and promising lease decisions by the law.

The signal came at the opening of the 2026 West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX), held June 3 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. Ghana Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey told the gathering that nationalisation is not government policy and that mining leases will be handled case by case in accordance with the law, reinforcing assurances from Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah at the same ceremony.

Dr. Ashigbey stressed that investors demand policy certainty and regulatory clarity before committing capital, and that West Africa remains competitive for critical mineral investment only if it offers stable and predictable conditions. He said the government’s position was designed to confirm that Ghana’s mining environment runs on clear rules rather than political shifts.

The forum’s broader agenda extended well beyond Ghana’s domestic concerns. Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, told the gathering that Africa’s raw mineral export model amounts to a self-imposed economic penalty. “Africa cannot continue exporting jobs and importing poverty,” he said.

Alake said Nigeria is moving its mining sector from a pit to port model toward a mine to market framework that puts beneficiation, local processing and downstream industrial development at the centre of policy. The aim is to keep more mineral value inside African economies rather than allowing it to leave at the extraction stage.

The financial case for that shift is quantifiable. Research by the World Economic Forum published in April 2026 estimates that domestic mineral processing at scale could raise Africa’s gross domestic product by 12 percent and generate approximately 2.3 million industrial jobs. The International Energy Agency projects the value of Africa’s key refined minerals could rise from roughly $70 billion today to $120 billion by 2040 as more production moves through domestic facilities.

The gap between what the continent holds and what it captures makes the urgency plain. Africa holds 55 percent of global cobalt reserves but less than 1 percent of the clean energy technology value those reserves could support, and fewer than 5 percent of the continent’s critical minerals are refined locally. Africa captures roughly 10 percent of the value added across its mineral export chain.

Alake argued that Africa’s ability to compete in mineral processing will depend in part on access to reliable and cleaner power, and that the continent can build mining systems powered increasingly by renewable energy while supplying the minerals global industries need to decarbonise. He called for coordinated regional action on infrastructure, energy connectivity, trade facilitation and investment promotion, warning no single country can deliver the transformation alone.

WAMPEX 2026, now in its 19th and biggest edition yet, drew more than 6,000 mining professionals and exhibitors from 20 countries, running from June 3 to 5 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.