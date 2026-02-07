Ghana Rugby Launches Programme to Empower Kayayei Women Through Sport

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has launched the Empower Her Kayayei Programme, a flagship Sport for Development initiative aimed at empowering women aged 18 and above through rugby, with a special focus on head porters working in urban markets across the country.

The programme was officially launched on Saturday, February 1, 2026, at the Agbogbloshie Market Yam Market in Accra, where Ghana Rugby representatives engaged leaders of the Kayayei Association and introduced participants to the transformative potential of rugby.

Built on the pillars of dignity, opportunity and inclusion, the programme uses rugby not just as a sport, but as a platform for confidence building, life skills development, health education and social integration, particularly for women who are often excluded from structured sporting opportunities.

Kayayei are women and young adult females who migrate mainly from the northern regions to major urban centres like Accra in search of economic opportunities. They work as head porters in busy markets, carrying heavy loads for minimal income under challenging conditions. Although known for their resilience and determination, Kayayei women often lack access to education, healthcare and structured personal development opportunities.

The GRFU President, alongside programme directors Kalos and Samira, shared the vision of the Empower Her Programme during the launch. They highlighted that rugby offers pathways beyond playing, including opportunities to become match officials, coaches, volunteers and administrators.

An open dialogue followed, where it was clarified that while rugby welcomes everyone, Rugby Rising and Empower Her intentionally prioritize women to address long-standing underrepresentation and promote equitable access to sport.

Empower Her evolved from the success of Rugby Rising Play Ghana, the GRFU’s grassroots initiative focused on teenage girls in underserved communities and schools. That programme combines menstrual health education, life skills training and T1 Rugby, a non-contact version of the sport. Empower Her represents the natural next step in this pathway, extending support from adolescence into adulthood.

To introduce participants to the sport, rugby matches were screened on television, showcasing Ghana’s international participation and the excitement of the game. The screenings sparked curiosity and enthusiasm among the women.

As part of the programme’s holistic support approach, essential items such as washing powder and sanitary pads were distributed. In a gesture of appreciation, the Kayayei women presented tubers of yam to the GRFU team.

The outreach concluded with a hands-on T1 Rugby session where participants learned basic skills like passing and catching in a safe, non-contact environment. The session was filled with energy, teamwork, laughter and a visible boost in confidence among participants.

The Agbogbloshie launch represents the beginning of a broader rollout expected to reach Kayayei women in other major markets across Accra and potentially expand to other urban centres in Ghana. The programme aims to create sustainable pathways for women’s participation in rugby while addressing broader social development needs.

Through Rugby Rising Ghana and the Empower Her Kayayei Programme, the GRFU continues to broaden participation, strengthen inclusion and position rugby as a powerful tool for empowerment and social development across Ghana.

The initiative aligns with global efforts to use sport as a vehicle for social change and women’s empowerment, particularly in communities where traditional sporting structures have been inaccessible to marginalized groups.