Ghana Rugby Brings Kayayei, Cape Coast and Dodowa Girls Together for IWD Training

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) marked International Women’s Day 2026 with a five-hour multi-club training session at the Ghana Rugby Stadium at Legon, bringing together the national women’s team, the Kayayei community team from Agbogbloshie, Griffons Rugby Football Club from Cape Coast, and Success Rugby Club from Dodowa.

The session formed part of the Union’s Empower Her Kayayei Programme, launched in February 2026 to use rugby as a vehicle for social inclusion and women’s development, particularly for head porters working in urban markets. Sunday’s gathering extended the programme’s reach beyond Accra for the first time, incorporating two regional clubs.

GRFU President Rafatu Inusah took to the field herself, joining coaches in drills and expressing satisfaction at the turnout of young players. “We have worked very hard today and it is a good cause. I take the opportunity to salute all women as we celebrate International Women’s Day,” she said.

The national women’s team demonstrated a clear technical edge, but girls aged between 12 and 15 from Success and Griffons showed strong motivation and a willingness to learn, according to coaching staff. The Kayayei participants, known for their physical fitness from their daily work as load carriers, proved enthusiastic about the new discipline.

Sangbasangba Obreanya, coach of the Kayayei Sports Club Association, said the natural strength of his players gave them a solid foundation. “Our players are naturally strong and all they need is the skills, which they are ready to learn and play,” he said.

Chairman of the Kayayei Sports Association, Mr Andrews, welcomed the programme’s focus on redirecting young women toward sport. “If the girls are engaged in profitable ventures I will be happy as some of the potters want to do other things, especially sports. I think our love for Rugby has come to stay,” he said.

General Manager Samira Mensah, who coordinates the Empower Her and Rugby Rising initiatives, said the expansion into the regions confirmed the programme’s momentum. “Our message is catching up and we are keen on promoting girls’ participation in sports and the grassroots is where we love to reach. Rugby grassroots development is getting high,” she said, adding that sponsor support had been critical to the programme’s reach.

The Empower Her Kayayei Programme was officially launched on February 1, 2026, at the Agbogbloshie Market in Accra, built on the pillars of dignity, opportunity and inclusion, using rugby not just as a sport but as a platform for confidence building, life skills development, and social integration.

All participants received gifts from the Union’s sponsors at the conclusion of the session.