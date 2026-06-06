Ghana Risks Diplomatic Friction Over Anti-LGBTQ Bill, Expert Says

Ghana could face pressure from Western institutions and governments if its proposed anti-LGBTQ legislation is passed, though shifting global geopolitics may limit the severity of the fallout, an international relations expert has said.

Ishmael Hlovor, speaking on Asaase Radio’s Townhall Talk on Friday, said the country retains its sovereign right to legislate based on cultural values but should prepare for pushback from multilateral institutions and European governments that tie aid and development support to inclusive rights frameworks.

He noted that institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have built inclusive approaches into their operational philosophies, placing minority rights at the centre of how they assess partner countries.

Hlovor said Ghana’s long-standing reputation as a promoter of human rights adds a further complication, as the bill could appear to contradict the country’s commitments under frameworks such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Despite the risks, he pointed to shifts in United States political leadership as a factor likely to reduce the pressure compared to what earlier administrations would have applied, suggesting Europe remains the more probable source of diplomatic friction.

Uganda’s experience served as a reference point. Hlovor noted that Kampala faced initial sanctions and aid freezes after passing similar legislation but that development partners gradually resumed engagement as the political environment evolved.

He argued the bill surfaces a genuine conflict within international law, between universal individual rights and the collective right of societies to maintain their cultural identity.

“Every group also has the right to preserve its unique identity,” he said, framing the debate as one where both principles carry legitimate standing in international discourse.

Hlovor warned that closing off internal debate could produce poorly designed legislation and deepen social divisions, urging that opposing perspectives be aired through structured public engagement.