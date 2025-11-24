Ghana Risks Corruption Over Controversial School Desk Directive

A procurement expert has cautioned that Ghana could deepen systemic corruption if the government fails to address a contentious directive restricting school desk purchases to eight selected suppliers across all local assemblies.

Anthony Abotsi Afriyie, Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply with Chartered Status (MCIPS CS), delivered this warning while presenting the keynote address at the 10th Anniversary Conference of the Local Government Procurement Professionals Association of Ghana (LOGPPAG) in Takoradi. His speech focused on a November 13, 2025 directive issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs that compels all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to invite only eight specific suppliers when bidding for standardised metal framed school desks.

The procurement specialist told conference attendees that irregularities continue to plague governance institutions nationwide. Seven out of every ten audit queries raised against public bodies stem directly from procurement activities, according to his analysis. These persistent problems carry devastating financial consequences for the nation.

In 2024 alone, procurement and contract irregularities cost Ghana over 1.9 billion dollars. Abotsi Afriyie described this staggering figure as almost two thirds of the country’s three billion dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package. The magnitude of these losses underscores urgent needs for comprehensive reform within government purchasing systems.

The expert questioned why the ministry issued its directive without apparent authorization from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA). The ministry’s letter, signed by the sector minister, made no reference to any approval for restricted tendering. Preliminary investigations at the PPA revealed no record of such approval, raising serious procedural concerns about the directive’s legitimacy.

Section 38 of the Public Procurement Act outlines three specific legal conditions that must be satisfied before restricted tendering can be lawfully employed. Abotsi Afriyie stated that the current procurement situation fails to meet any of these statutory requirements. He challenged the rationale behind limiting supplier participation when standardised specifications could simply be included in open tender documents accessible to all eligible bidders nationwide.

The procurement professional posed critical questions about the directive’s legality and underlying purpose. “There are obviously more questions than answers,” he stated during his keynote presentation. He respectfully called on the PPA to urgently intervene and streamline the controversial process before it further undermines public confidence in government procurement systems.

Transparency serves as the most powerful safeguard against political interference, contract value manipulation, and corrupt practices, Abotsi Afriyie emphasized to the assembled professionals. He warned procurement officers to resist unlawful directives from superiors, regardless of rank or political pressure. The Right to Information (RTI) Act makes every procurement officer vulnerable to exposure through public requests for documentation and accountability.

“Procurement is a solution, not part of the problem, and should not be made to appear so,” the expert declared. He reminded practitioners that their professional integrity protects both their careers and the wider public interest. Officers who yield to improper pressure risk severe consequences when citizens exercise their rights under transparency legislation.

Government procurement accounts for between 70 and 80 percent of total expenditure across all administrative levels in Ghana. This massive proportion makes transparency absolutely indispensable for maintaining good governance standards nationwide. Abotsi Afriyie urged procurement professionals to maintain rigorous ethical practices despite facing intense external pressures from political actors and administrators.

“Your output is the driving force of our local governance service. Do not underestimate the value of the work you churn out daily,” he told the gathered practitioners. His message emphasized the critical role procurement officers play in ensuring efficient use of public resources and maintaining institutional accountability throughout Ghana’s local government structures.

The two day LOGPPAG anniversary celebration brought together procurement professionals, policymakers, and representatives from oversight institutions across the country. Participants discussed comprehensive reforms aimed at reducing procurement related financial losses and promoting greater accountability within local government systems. The conference provided a vital platform for addressing systemic challenges that continue to hamper efficient public procurement throughout Ghana’s 261 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.