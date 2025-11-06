Ghana Rice Producers Plan Nationwide Protests Over Market Access

The Association of Rice Producers and Processors will demonstrate in Tamale on 10 November to protest limited market access for local rice and grains.

The Association of Rice Producers and Processors (ARPP) will begin a series of nationwide protests next week, starting in Tamale on 10 November. The group says the action is necessary to highlight the critical lack of market access for domestically grown rice and other grains.

According to a statement from the association’s executive committee, protesters will gather at the Tamale Sports Stadium at 8 a.m. The march will then proceed through the Choggu Roundabout and Central By-Pass before concluding at the Regional Coordinating Council. Participants intend to present a petition to the Northern Regional Minister for onward delivery to President John Dramani Mahama.

The association warns that government inaction and insufficient support risk causing an “imminent collapse” of the local rice and grains sector. It stated the demonstrations aim “to draw government and national attention to the urgent challenges facing the Ghana rice industry, as well as locally produced maize and other grains.”

Further protests are planned for the Volta, Central, and Upper West Regions from late November through mid-December. The campaign will culminate with a final picket at Jubilee House in Accra.

Organizers are calling on farmers, market traders, millers, and transporters to join the solidarity protests. They caution that without immediate government intervention, the domestic grains industry faces widespread economic losses.

The planned demonstrations underscore growing concern among agricultural stakeholders over competition from cheaper imported rice, delayed payments from government programs, and weak market linkages for local produce.