Ghana Rice Christmas Exhibition Spotlights Local Production Potential

The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana has announced a 10-day rice sales exhibition at the University of Ghana, Legon, running from December 17 to 27, 2025 to encourage Ghanaians to buy locally grown rice during the festive season. The event targets consumers seeking affordable, healthy food options while showcasing improvements in domestic rice quality and packaging.

The Ghana Rice Christmas Sales Exhibition Week will bring together farmers, millers, processors and distributors to promote various rice varieties and brands produced within the country. The initiative aims to boost consumer confidence in local rice by demonstrating advances in processing technology and grain quality standards.

The Chamber emphasized that purchasing Ghana rice directly supports jobs, rural incomes and national food security. Strong patronage during the holiday period could provide momentum for domestic production in the coming year. Thousands of shoppers, students, families and agribusiness participants are expected to explore the offerings.

The exhibition comes as Ghana spends an estimated 3.05 billion cedis annually on rice imports despite having favorable conditions for cultivation. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), Ghana devoted just 0.3 percent to 2.6 percent of agricultural land for rice cultivation between different measurement periods.

Dr. Said Boakye, Senior Research Fellow and Acting Executive Director of IFS, revealed that Thailand dedicates 43.1 to 51.5 percent of its farmland to rice while Vietnam allocates 58.8 to 92 percent. Those commitments have allowed both nations to achieve self-sufficiency and become major exporters.

Per capita rice consumption in Ghana has increased sharply from 12.4 kilograms in 1980 to more than 61 kilograms in 2022, outpacing domestic production by a wide margin. Rice imports for the 2024/2025 marketing year could reach 950,000 tonnes as the supply gap continues widening.

The country spent 1.98 billion cedis on semi-milled or wholly milled rice and another 1.07 billion cedis on broken rice in 2024 alone. This makes rice imports one of the largest components of the national food import bill, carrying consequences including foreign exchange losses and exchange rate depreciation.

Despite repeated government interventions ranging from Operation Feed Yourself to Planting for Food and Jobs, the sector continues underperforming due to poor strategy, weak implementation and policy discontinuity. Domestic production grew from just over 181,000 metric tons in 2008 to more than 530,000 metric tons by 2018, yet imports nearly doubled over the same period.

The IFS points to low ambition as the fundamental problem. While countries like Thailand and Vietnam turned rice into billion-dollar export industries, Ghana has largely focused on meeting local demand without pursuing export opportunities.

Ghana has an estimated 5.9 million hectares of land suitable for rice cultivation, yet less than 3 percent is currently used for this purpose. If the country could expand cultivation and achieve yields similar to Vietnam’s six tons per hectare, it could produce about 35 million tons annually, more than 25 times current output.

Even modest gains could prove transformative. The IFS estimates that producing 7.4 million metric tons in 2022 could have allowed Ghana to export 6.6 million tons, earning billions in foreign exchange while fully meeting local demand.

The institute recommends creating a Rice Development Board (RDB), a statutory institution to coordinate all rice-related policies, programs and investments across the value chain. The board would oversee certified seed supply, fertilizer access, irrigation expansion, mechanization and quality assurance in processing and marketing.

Dr. Boakye stressed that Ghana’s rice sector must move beyond short-term programs and political cycles to embrace sustained institutional reforms. The goal should not merely be to double production but to transform Ghana into a competitive rice producing economy.

The IFS attributes low productivity to four main factors including low fertilizer application, ineffective seed systems, limited mechanization and inadequate irrigation. Only 5 percent of the country’s arable land is irrigated compared with nearly 66 percent in Vietnam.

The institute calls for mobilizing young people into rice cultivation as a strategic employment intervention. Young farmers should receive seed capital, training and mechanization services through group-based or cooperative ventures.

The IFS also recommended a targeted program to enhance consumer confidence in local rice through improved branding, packaging and quality control. By strengthening domestic market appeal, local producers could capture a larger share of urban demand currently dominated by imported varieties.

Anthony Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, has called for lifting export restrictions on grains to address current supply gluts. He proposed that government establish quotas for both imports and exports to balance market needs.

The Christmas exhibition represents part of a broader push to change Ghana’s rice narrative, encouraging citizens to eat local while inspiring policymakers to pursue more ambitious goals. With sustained investment, strategic planning and consumer support, Ghana could transition from importer to exporter, creating jobs and strengthening food security nationwide.