Ghana Revokes Controversial Mining Law After Three Year Campaign

The Ghanaian government revoked a contentious mining regulation on December 9, 2025, yielding to nearly three years of sustained pressure from environmental advocates and civil society organizations (CSOs).

The Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation, known as L.I 2462, had eliminated protections that previously restricted mining to just 2% of the nation’s forest estate. The revoked law allowed the President to approve mining in ecologically sensitive areas deemed to be in the national interest, fundamentally weakening forest safeguards established under the 2012 Forest and Wildlife Policy.

A coalition including A Rocha Ghana and Nature & Development Foundation (NDF) transformed the regulation into a national controversy beginning in early 2023. The groups documented mining licenses issued in more than a dozen forest reserves, organized street protests in Accra, petitioned the Presidency and Parliament, and ultimately filed legal challenges.

“This is a crucial victory for Ghana’s forests,” said Daryl Bosu, Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana. He cautioned that forests continue facing destruction from artisanal mining, illegal farming, and logging activities. Bosu called for urgent action to halt illegal operations, restore degraded forests, and develop a comprehensive national forest protection program.

The government tabled the Revocation Instrument in October 2025 after mounting public pressure made the demands unavoidable.

Mustapha Seidu, Director of NDF, emphasized the power of collective advocacy. “Sustained advocacy achieves results and, in that pursuit, collective voices of different groupings matter,” Seidu stated. He expressed satisfaction that civil society acted in unison and government ultimately responded.

Dennis Martey of TaylorCrabbe Initiatives described the revocation as igniting national relief and optimism. “For Ghana’s forests, it signifies a vital restoration of protections, safeguarding biodiversity, water resources, and community livelihoods against the irreversible damage of mining activities,” Martey explained.

The international legal environmental organization ClientEarth has supported Ghanaian CSOs since 2013, providing legal expertise and training. ClientEarth and TaylorCrabbe Initiative produced four legal briefs in 2024 analyzing Ghana’s mining regulatory framework. The most influential publication examined why L.I 2462 contradicted Ghanaian law and required repeal.

Stephanie Ngo Pouhe, ClientEarth’s Law and Policy Advisor, welcomed the decision. “This victory shows what can be achieved with persistent, well-coordinated environmental activism,” Ngo Pouhe said.

Critics note L.I 2462 was enacted without adequate consultation with local communities and civil society. Previous regulations had empowered the Forest Commission to deny entry permits and restricted mining exclusively to production forest reserves while maintaining strict prohibitions in non-production areas.

The revocation follows another environmental milestone. In October 2025, Ghana’s pioneering sustainable timber licensing scheme under the Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) program received its first permits in the European Union after 16 years of collaborative development.

Challenges remain regarding existing mining leases, illegal mining operations, and enforcement mechanisms. Environmental advocates are calling for stricter oversight by the Forestry Commission and comprehensive stakeholder consultations to prevent future encroachments on protected forest areas.