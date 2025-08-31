Ghana Revives Stalled Fisheries College After 12-Year Delay

The government has committed to completing the abandoned Anomabo Fisheries College, a project that has remained unfinished for more than a decade since its 2013 launch.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister Emelia Arthur announced the revival during a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, expressing frustration with the previous administration’s failure to operationalize the facility. The college was originally designed to train unemployed youth in fisheries and aquaculture skills.

Arthur, who also represents the Shama constituency in parliament, criticized the project’s abandonment after the government that initiated it left office. She described the delay as a missed opportunity for skills development in a sector crucial to Ghana’s economy and food security.

The ministry has established a new committee to develop academic curriculum and governance structures needed to make the college functional. This represents the first concrete step toward operationalizing the facility after years of inactivity.

President John Mahama’s administration now prioritizes completing essential infrastructure at the Anomabo site. Officials project that the first student intake could begin during the first quarter of 2026 if construction proceeds according to schedule.

Current construction includes classroom blocks, administrative facilities, laboratories, student hostels, and staff housing. Reports suggest steady progress on these phase one components, though completion timelines remain subject to funding availability and contractor performance.

The committee developing academic programs must align curriculum with industry needs while meeting standards set by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission. Their work will determine whether the college can effectively prepare graduates for employment in fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

Arthur chairs the committee herself, drawing on expertise from universities, industry associations, and regulatory bodies. The diverse membership includes representatives from maritime education, fisheries research, and private sector organizations.

Committee members bring experience from institutions including the University of Cape Coast, Regional Maritime University, and University of Ghana. Industry representatives from fishing associations ensure that training programs address practical skills needed by employers.

The college’s completion could significantly impact youth employment in coastal communities where fishing remains a primary economic activity. Many young people currently lack access to formal training in modern fishing techniques and aquaculture methods.

Ghana’s fisheries sector faces multiple challenges including overfishing, climate change impacts, and competition from industrial operations. Skilled technicians trained at Anomabo could help address these problems through improved management and sustainable practices.

The project’s revival reflects broader government commitments to technical and vocational education. Officials argue that such institutions provide more direct pathways to employment than traditional academic programs in many sectors.

Funding arrangements for completing the college have not been fully disclosed, though the project likely requires substantial government investment. International development partners may also contribute given the sector’s importance for food security and employment.

The long delay illustrates challenges with continuity in government projects when political control changes. Infrastructure initiatives often suffer when new administrations prioritize different development strategies or face budget constraints.

Success at Anomabo could influence similar technical education projects across Ghana. The government has identified skills training as essential for economic transformation and youth employment creation.