Ghana Revives National STEM Push with Teacher Training, Honors Late Minister

Ghana’s government has rebooted a stalled national STEM education project, pledging to equip 8,800 teachers and 4,400 schools with robotics, coding, and AI tools.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu launched the initiative in Sunyani, declaring an end to “rote memorization” in favor of hands-on problem-solving.

“We’re unlocking creativity from primary level,” he said, framing the revived Basic Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (BSTEM) program as critical for future competitiveness.

The project—originally conceived under former Education Minister Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang—will now honor the late Defense Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, an alumnus of Pope John SHS killed in August’s helicopter crash.

A new science lab bearing his name will rise at the Koforidua school, commemorating his “loyal service to Ghana.”

How soon will classrooms transform? The Ghana Education Service aims to roll out teacher training by early 2026.

Director-General Ernest Kofi Davies called it a “21st-century skills revolution,” but observers note past delays. For students like Ama in Kumasi, the promise is tangible: “Finally, we’ll learn tech that matters—not just textbooks.”