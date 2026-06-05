Ghana Reviews Draft Bills to Strengthen Digital Laws

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has reviewed ten Cabinet memoranda on draft digital bills and met agency heads in Accra to refine laws on technology, cybersecurity and data protection.

George chaired the technical review with chief executives of the ministry’s information and communications technology (ICT) agencies, alongside technical and legal officers who helped draft the proposed legislation.

Legal consultants hired by the ministry and representatives of IMANI Ghana, a public policy think tank supporting the review, also joined the session. The meeting examined the minister’s findings and the current versions of the bills.

The bills target Ghana’s legal and regulatory framework for digital technology, cybersecurity and data protection, part of what the ministry calls the broadest overhaul of the country’s communications law since 1996.

Officials said the engagement reflects the ministry’s push for wide stakeholder consultation and policymaking grounded in evidence as Ghana expands its digital economy.

The ministry has named legislative reform a key pillar of its drive to build a secure, inclusive and competitive digital sector, with the review feeding laws meant to spur innovation, harden cybersecurity and protect personal data.