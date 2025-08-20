Ghana Revenue Authority to Launch Simplified Tax Campaign for Informal Sector

Ghana’s tax authority is preparing a major nationwide education campaign aimed at helping small-scale entrepreneurs understand and comply with tax obligations.

The initiative, set to launch by December 2025, specifically targets market traders, artisans, and other informal businesses that have traditionally operated outside the formal tax system.

Technical Advisor Elsie Apau announced the plan at a women’s taxation conference in Accra, emphasizing that the campaign will break down complex tax concepts into simple, practical language. Instead of technical jargon, the messaging will focus on how tax payments directly benefit local communities through improved schools, roads, and clinics.

The approach recognizes that compliance depends on both understanding and trust. As the Society for Women in Taxation chairperson noted, respectful engagement is crucial—people are more willing to pay taxes when treated with dignity rather than as enforcement targets.

Technology will play a key role in reaching these taxpayers. Telecel Ghana’s CEO pointed to international examples where simple solutions like USSD codes—accessible on basic phones—have successfully expanded tax inclusion without requiring smartphone ownership or English fluency.

This effort represents a significant shift in strategy for Ghana, where the informal sector represents substantial untapped revenue potential. By making tax information accessible and relevant to everyday traders, authorities hope to build a more sustainable and equitable revenue system.