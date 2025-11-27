Ghana Revenue Authority Pushes Informal Sector Tax Compliance

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intensified efforts to bring informal sector workers into the tax net, revealing that the country could generate up to GH¢800 million annually if artisans honor their tax obligations.

Mr. Cephas Makafui Zokah, a Compliance Officer with the GRA, made this disclosure at a recent tax sensitization forum in Sunyani, where he addressed electricians, carpenters, plumbers, masons, tailors, dressmakers, and repairers drawn from the Bono Region.

The engagement forms part of a nationwide campaign by the revenue collection agency to educate taxpayers about their civic responsibilities and demonstrate how their contributions support national development projects.

During the session, Zokah introduced participants to the Modified Taxation Scheme (MTS), which he described as a flexible online platform designed to simplify tax payments and address loopholes in the current collection system. The digital tool allows workers to remit their taxes through mobile money, ATM cards, or bank transfers, making compliance more accessible for those in remote areas.

Participants received hands-on training in self-registration on the platform. Zokah encouraged smartphone users to visit their nearest GRA office for additional support, emphasizing that the new system offers greater transparency and convenience compared to traditional methods.

The call for improved compliance gained urgency when Mr. Festus Onomah-Quansah, the Sunyani Area Director of the GRA, revealed that approximately 70 percent of informal sector workers evade tax. He noted that only 1.2 million Ghanaians currently pay their taxes, a figure that falls significantly short of the country’s working population.

Onomah-Quansah appealed to artisans to demonstrate patriotism by voluntarily meeting their tax obligations, stressing that revenue generated from the informal sector directly funds infrastructure improvements, healthcare services, and educational facilities across the nation.

The GRA’s focus on the informal sector reflects broader government efforts to expand the tax base beyond salaried workers. Many informal sector operators have historically remained outside the tax system due to limited awareness, complex registration processes, and mistrust of government revenue collection.

The Modified Taxation Scheme represents a strategic shift in how authorities approach informal sector taxation. By leveraging digital technology and simplifying payment procedures, the GRA hopes to reduce barriers that have traditionally kept artisans and small business operators from complying with tax requirements.

The sensitization forums mark the implementation phase of initiatives announced earlier in 2025, when the GRA pledged to roll out comprehensive tax education programs targeting informal sector participants. These outreach efforts aim to change perceptions about taxation and build trust between revenue collectors and taxpayers.

Ghana’s informal sector constitutes a substantial portion of the economy, with millions of workers operating outside formal employment structures. This segment includes traders, artisans, market vendors, and small-scale service providers who often work without registered businesses or formal accounting systems.

Tax officials acknowledge that bringing this diverse group into compliance requires more than enforcement. The current strategy combines education, simplified systems, and accessible payment platforms to encourage voluntary participation rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

The GH¢800 million potential revenue represents a significant opportunity for a country working to reduce its dependence on external borrowing and expand domestic revenue sources. Government officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of broadening the tax base to support development projects and social services.

Participants at the Sunyani forum received detailed information about tax rates, filing procedures, and their rights as taxpayers. The interactive session allowed workers to ask questions and clarify concerns about how the system operates and what their specific obligations entail.

The GRA has indicated that similar sensitization programs will continue across all regions, with particular emphasis on areas where informal sector activity remains high but tax compliance stays low. Officials plan to work with local assemblies and trade associations to reach more workers in coming months.