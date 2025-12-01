Ghana Revenue Authority Promises Simpler Tax Regime

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong, has committed the government to creating a simpler, more predictable and transparent tax system, announcing that significant reforms to income tax and Customs laws will take effect in 2026.

Speaking at the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr. Sarpong emphasised that tax simplicity is essential for fostering industrial growth and competitiveness, particularly within the flagship 24 hour economy initiative.

He explained that when tax laws and policies are clear, consistently applied and fair, businesses can plan, invest and innovate with confidence. The GRA boss pointed to recent comprehensive Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms captured in the 2026 budget as evidence of the shifted approach, which was shaped by consistent engagement with the business community.

Mr. Sarpong indicated that the 2027 Budget would feature major amendments to both the Income Tax Act and the Customs Act, with strong input from industry players to ensure transparency and predictability. He assured the audience of broader collaboration with industry to provide the conducive environment and stability businesses require.

The outgoing AGI president, Dr. Humphrey Kwesi Ayim Darke, acknowledged positive results from collaboration, listing several policy gains that have simplified the tax burden for local manufacturers. These include extending zero rated VAT on locally manufactured pesticides to 2028 and the abolishment of the COVID 19 Health Recovery Levy.

Emphasising the commitment to predictability, Mr. Sarpong clarified that the current focus is on deepening and strengthening taxes already in the tax laws while removing bottlenecks that do not support business growth. He stated that the government has been very deliberate to ensure that there are no new taxes involved.

The GRA boss said the government aims to leverage technology in simplifying the tax experience for businesses, announcing that a new Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) would go live by March 2026. Mr. Sarpong explained the system will automate tax administration at a higher level, ensuring processes for complying with tax administration are made easier, more convenient and support the agenda of businesses. The system will reduce effort required for tax registration, payment and filing.

Further simplifying the tax system for importers, Mr. Sarpong confirmed the rollout of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for Customs valuation, intended to replace manual processes which often take up to an hour per consignment. He argued this will eliminate human intervention and subjectivity, creating a fairer and more straightforward process for determining import duties.