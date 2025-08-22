Ghana Revenue Authority Confident in Meeting Year-End Targets

The head of Ghana’s tax agency says a series of modernization efforts will help the country meet its revenue goals this year.

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, expressed strong confidence in achieving or even surpassing annual targets, thanks to tech upgrades and operational reforms.

Sarpong pointed to the Authority’s strong first-half performance, where it exceeded expectations by nearly 9 percent. He credited this to a motivated workforce, clearer leadership, and better collaboration with taxpayers. Still, he didn’t shy away from the ongoing struggles, especially within customs.

Slow, manual goods classification, disputes over origin, and smuggling continue to hurt local industries. In response, the GRA is turning to artificial intelligence to speed up and improve the accuracy of inspections. New systems will also provide advance cargo information to reduce delays and disputes.

The Tema Port is already showing what’s possible. It now runs around the clock with integrated agencies and online services, meaning traders can clear goods without ever setting foot on the docks. This kind of efficiency, Sarpong says, is key to making trade easier and more predictable.

But technology is only part of the solution. The GRA is also rotating staff regularly to keep operations fresh and reduce complacency. Engaging stakeholders—from trade groups to other government bodies—helps smooth the path for new policies.

The real test will be whether these reforms can translate into sustainable revenue that funds public services and protects local jobs. With half the year already strong, the Authority is betting that smarter systems and stronger partnerships will carry them through.

But can these tools keep up with determined smugglers and complex trade disputes? That’s the challenge ahead.