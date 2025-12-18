Ghana Returns to Cycling Competition at Africa Youth Games After Eleven Years

Ghana marked her second appearance in cycling at the Africa Youth Games as the nation featured in the cycling event of the 2025 edition held in Luanda, Angola from December 10 to 20, 2025. Young cycling sensation Mubarak Shaaban Mohammed flew the national colours alone guided by his coach Shaaban Mohammed who also served as Operations Manager for Team Ghana embodying resilience, courage and the spirit of national representation on one of Africa’s biggest youth sporting stages.

Ghana’s journey in youth cycling at the Africa Youth Games dates back to 2014 in Gaborone, Botswana during the second edition of the Games when the country made its debut with one cyclist Frank Akuffo David Awuku supported by official Rudolph Mensah. Eleven years later the return to the Games in Luanda symbolized continuity, growth and a renewed commitment to developing cycling at the grassroots level according to cycling officials.

Mubarak Shaaban Mohammed took the mantle as the sole flag bearer for Ghana in the cycling competition competing in two demanding events. The Individual Time Trial (ITT) Men’s Youth Category covered a distance of 13.48 kilometers while the Road Race Men’s Youth Category spanned 94.36 kilometers comprising seven laps of 13.48 kilometers each. The young cyclist showcased determination and maturity beyond his years according to officials accompanying the team.

The Individual Time Trial event was originally designed for athletes aged 14 to 16 years aligning with the Games’ core objective of building a strong youth base for African cycling. However last minute changes to include 17 and 18 year old cyclists introduced unexpected challenges and confusion affecting the overall dynamics and outcomes of the races. The age category modifications placed younger competitors at a disadvantage competing against older and more physically developed riders.

In the fiercely contested Road Race Mubarak faced stiff competition from older and more experienced riders. He was eventually lapped and withdrawn from the race in line with international cycling regulations which require officials to remove lapped riders for safety reasons and to maintain race integrity. Algeria clinched first place, Ethiopia finished second and Tunisia secured third underlining the depth of cycling talent across the continent.

For Ghana however the true victory lay beyond podium finishes according to cycling federation officials. Mubarak Shaaban Mohammed’s participation stands as a symbol of hope for the future of Ghanaian cycling. Competing alone against a strong field he demonstrated bravery, discipline and an unwavering belief in his abilities representing qualities that form the foundation of sporting excellence.

Shaaban Mohammed who served dual roles as both Mubarak’s coach and Team Ghana Operations Manager at the Africa Youth Games has been instrumental in developing cycling in Ghana. He previously served as Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation and has worked to organize continental competitions in Ghana including the African Road Cycling Championships held in Accra in February 2023. That event served as preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the African Games hosted by Ghana in 2024.

The 4th Africa Youth Games Luanda 2025 brought together approximately 54 African nations and young athletes aged 14 to 17 years old in approximately 33 sports disciplines across six host cities including Luanda, Benguela, Lubango, Huambo, Moçâmedes and Caxito. The Games aim to promote sport, discover and develop talents for competitions such as the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games for which they serve as qualifiers and to foster integration and cultural exchanges among African countries.

Ghana competed in 16 sporting disciplines at the Africa Youth Games including Athletics, Badminton, Basketball 3×3, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoeing, Cycling, Fencing, Golf, Judo, Karate Do, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Taekwondo and Weightlifting. About 70 athletes and coaches departed Accra on December 10, 2025 carrying Ghana’s sporting hopes as they prepared to face the continent’s best talents in Angola.

Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led a high powered delegation to Luanda alongside Secretary General Mohammed Muniru Kassim to inspire, motivate and stand firmly behind Team Ghana. The leadership’s presence injected fresh energy into Ghana’s campaign representing more than a courtesy visit but a bold statement of commitment to youth development, athlete welfare and sustained sporting excellence.

The delegation was strengthened by key GOC officials including Treasurer Evans Yeboah, Team Manager Nana Adu Mankata, Operations Manager Shaaban Mohammed and President of the Ghana Fencing Association Mohammed Mahadi whose behind the scenes work kept Ghana’s campaign on course. Team Ghana secured 13 medals including gold, silver and bronze reflecting talent, preparation and collective belief according to official reports.

Akpokavie stated before the team’s departure that the aim is to give young talents the opportunities they need to advance their sporting careers. The shared goal is to provide talented youth with the best opportunities for international exposure and growth by investing in their future through sending a fully supported team ready to compete at the highest level. He expressed appreciation to Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation and the Government for backing the team’s participation in the competition.

The African Youth Games is a major multi sport competition organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA). The Games serve as a vital continental stepping stone for young athletes promoting Olympic values and preparing them for major international events including the Youth Olympic Games. The competition provides critical competitive experience for young athletes while fostering unity and cultural exchange among African nations.

Ghana’s cycling programme has made steady progress despite limited resources and infrastructure compared to more established cycling nations. The Ghana Cycling Federation has worked to identify and develop young talent providing training opportunities and competitive exposure that allows athletes to reach international standards. Events such as the African Road Cycling Championships hosted in Accra have provided valuable experience for Ghanaian cyclists.

As Ghana continues to invest in youth development Mubarak’s journey in Luanda will serve as inspiration for young cyclists back home proving that with commitment, support and opportunity Ghana can steadily rise in African cycling. The experience gained competing at continental level will benefit his development as he progresses through the youth ranks toward senior competition in future years.

The presence of Shaaban Mohammed in multiple capacities as coach and operations manager demonstrates the multi tasking often required in developing sports in Ghana where officials frequently serve in various roles due to limited human resources. His dedication to cycling development spans coaching, administration and organizing international competitions reflecting commitment to growing the sport at all levels.

Looking ahead the Ghana Cycling Federation faces the challenge of building on this participation by maintaining support for Mubarak Shaaban Mohammed and other emerging cyclists while developing the infrastructure, coaching capacity and competitive opportunities needed to sustain long term competitiveness. The return to the Africa Youth Games after 11 years signals renewed commitment to youth cycling that must be maintained through consistent investment and programming.

The Africa Youth Games participation provides crucial experience that cannot be replicated in domestic competition. Exposure to continental level racing, interaction with cyclists from other African nations and competing under international regulations all contribute to athlete development. These experiences prepare young cyclists for future competitions at Youth Olympic, African and eventually Olympic levels.

Ghana’s cycling community will draw lessons from the Luanda experience including the need for adequate preparation time, fielding multiple cyclists rather than solo representatives when possible and ensuring athletes compete in appropriate age categories. These insights will inform planning for future continental competitions as Ghana works to establish consistent presence in African youth cycling events.

The historic participation by Mubarak Shaaban Mohammed at the Africa Youth Games represents an important step in Ghana’s cycling development journey demonstrating that despite challenges including limited resources and infrastructure young Ghanaian cyclists can compete on continental stages. His courage competing alone against strong fields inspires confidence that Ghana’s investment in diverse sporting disciplines including cycling will continue yielding positive results as the country nurtures the next generation of African cycling talent.