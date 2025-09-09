Ghana Resets Gold Narrative With Value Addition

Ghana Gold Board chief executive Sammy Gyamfi declared the country is “resetting and rewriting its gold story” as the nation transitions from raw exports to value-added production and local processing.

Speaking at the maiden Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra, Gyamfi outlined Ghana’s strategic shift beyond traditional gold extraction toward wealth creation, sustainability, and maximizing national benefits from mineral resources.

“Under the vision and leadership of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, we are committed to optimizing national benefit from the exploitation and trading of our natural resources for the development of our country and the wellbeing of our citizens,” Gyamfi said.

The Ghana Gold Board serves as the central institution driving this transformation, regulating and streamlining the gold trade while boosting transparency and efficiency across the sector.

Between January and August 2025, small-scale gold exports hit a record 66.7 tonnes valued at $6 billion, surpassing the entire 2024 total of 63 tonnes worth $4.6 billion. The achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of regulatory reforms and formalization efforts.

“These milestones are proof that African-born corporations can lead globally, not merely follow,” Gyamfi said. “We are proving that when resource wealth is combined with bold thinking, Africa can achieve greatness.”

GoldBod is working with the Bank of Ghana and local refineries to begin processing gold locally, transitioning Ghana from exporting doré (raw gold) to refined bullion. The initiative aims to establish Ghana as a continental hub for refining, minting, and jewellery production.

“It is a national shame that we continue to export raw gold,” Gyamfi emphasized. “This narrative must change, and it must change now.”

The transformation involves partnerships with facilities like Gold Coast Refinery while developing new infrastructure including an ISO-certified assay laboratory and state-owned refinery at Kotoka International Airport.

Plans are underway to develop a “Gold Village” concept as a continental hub for jewellery and ornament production, positioning Ghana as a regional leader in precious metals value chain development.

The broader vision involves moving beyond traditional extraction models toward comprehensive mineral processing that creates employment opportunities while maximizing economic returns from Ghana’s natural resources.