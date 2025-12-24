Ghana Requires Licensing for Crypto Influencers Under New Virtual Asset Law

Ghana has formally approved a licensing regime for virtual asset services following Parliament’s passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Bill on December 19, 2025. The legislation provides Ghana’s first comprehensive legal framework for regulating virtual assets and establishes shared oversight between the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The development marks a significant shift from earlier regulatory warnings about cryptocurrency risks to a structured system of control. The BoG stated that once the law comes into force, all individuals and entities engaged in virtual asset activities must obtain a license or registration from either institution, depending on the nature of their services.

At the National Virtual Asset Literacy Programme on December 22, 2025, SEC Deputy Director General Mensah Thompson detailed that this requirement extends to public figures and online promoters. “The crypto space is very volatile. That is why we have made provisions in the law to regulate advocacy, advertising, and promotion of crypto assets. So, if you’re an influencer and want to operate in that space, you must contact the SEC or BoG, depending on your area of interest for the necessary approvals and guidance,” Thompson stated.

Thompson warned that breaches of the rules would attract sanctions and urged influencers to familiarize themselves with the regulatory framework before engaging in any form of promotion. “And only licensed and authorized persons will be allowed to engage in advocacy, advertisement, or promotion in the virtual asset space. And there are consequences for this breach,” he added.

In response to questions from industry operators about the implementation process, Thompson indicated that further guidelines are forthcoming. “This is one of the most extensively consultative laws Ghana has ever passed. We’ve engaged several players across the value chain. Hopefully, the guidelines will be rolled out soon, even as we wait for the President to assent to the bill,” he added.

For nearly a decade, Ghana’s stance on cryptocurrencies was one of official caution. The Bank of Ghana issued public notices in 2018 and 2022, reiterating that digital currencies were not legal tender, were not regulated under any domestic law, and were not backed by any guarantee. This position created a vacuum where an estimated 3 million Ghanaians, about 17 per cent of the adult population, engaged in crypto transactions, which reached roughly $3 billion in the year through mid 2024, all without formal oversight or consumer safeguards.

The policy shift began taking shape in August 2024, when the BoG issued draft regulatory guidelines. It culminated with Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama’s announcement on December 19, 2025, during the central bank’s annual thanksgiving service, that the law had been passed. Lessons from the 2022 global crypto market downturn and domestic financial sector reforms influenced the push for a controlled framework to prevent systemic risks.

The Bank of Ghana and the SEC are expected to issue detailed directives and regulatory instruments in the coming months to operationalize the law.

The formalization of the market is expected to attract international exchanges and fintech firms that had previously been hesitant to enter Ghana due to legal uncertainty. Governor Asiama stated that the goal is to bring crypto activity within clear, accountable, and well governed boundaries, aiming to protect consumers, combat money laundering, and promote responsible innovation.