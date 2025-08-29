Ghana reports 22 new Mpox cases as infections climb to 446

Ghana has recorded 22 additional Mpox cases, bringing the country’s total infections to 446 as of August 25, health authorities announced.

The Ghana Health Service reported no new deaths or hospital admissions in the latest update, keeping the national death toll at one person. The fresh cases represent a continued spread of the viral infection across the country.

The new figures follow a previous report on August 14 that documented 37 cases, which had pushed the total to 409 at that time. The steady increase indicates ongoing transmission of the virus within communities.

Health officials reminded the public that Mpox spreads primarily through close contact with infected individuals. The disease typically presents with fever, distinctive skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes that help medical professionals identify cases.

The Ghana Health Service has emphasized prevention measures, urging citizens to maintain proper hygiene practices. Authorities stressed the importance of seeking immediate medical care when experiencing potential symptoms.

Warning signs that require prompt medical attention include fever, headaches, body pains, and the appearance of rashes on the skin. Early detection and treatment remain crucial for managing the outbreak and preventing further transmission.

The relatively low death rate suggests Ghana’s healthcare system is effectively managing cases, though continued vigilance remains necessary as infections persist. Health workers continue monitoring the situation closely to track any changes in transmission patterns.