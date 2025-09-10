Ghana Repeatedly Misses Clean Cooking Targets Despite Policy Efforts

Ghana has consistently failed to meet household liquefied petroleum gas access targets for over a decade, exposing persistent gaps between government ambitions and implementation realities in the country’s clean cooking agenda.

The West African nation has set three separate 50% LPG household penetration targets since 2010, yet continues falling short despite policy interventions designed to expand access to clean cooking fuel. The latest data reveals a troubling pattern of unmet commitments that leaves millions of Ghanaians dependent on polluting traditional fuels.

According to a 2024 report by the Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy, Ghana’s first target of 50% LPG penetration by 2015 achieved only 22.3%. A revised goal for 2020 reached just 25% by 2018, while the current 2030 target remains distant with usage at 36.9% as of 2021.

The statistics expose sharp urban-rural disparities that underscore access challenges. While 51.3% of urban households use LPG, only 14.8% of rural households have adopted the clean fuel. Greater Accra leads with 68% household penetration, but the Ashanti Region manages just 38.1%, and most northern regions fall below 11%.

The National Petroleum Authority launched the Cylinder Recirculation Model in September 2023, aiming to ensure “at least 50 per cent of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG by 2030” while improving safety and increasing adoption rates.

However, implementation has proceeded slowly, with only selected exchange points beginning operations in June 2024 through companies like Blue Ocean, which dispatched cylinders to Puma retail stations in East Legon and Madina. The limited rollout contrasts sharply with the nationwide transformation envisioned by policymakers.

The CEMSE survey of 112 consumers found that while 74% had heard of the new model, most had not encountered cylinder exchange points in their communities and continued purchasing LPG from traditional filling stations. The gap between awareness and accessibility highlights implementation challenges that have plagued Ghana’s clean cooking initiatives.

Industry stakeholders cite prohibitive costs as a major barrier. LPG marketers estimate that establishing new exchange infrastructure could cost up to $300,000 per facility, expenses they argue the National Petroleum Authority expects them to bear alone. The financial burden creates disincentives for private sector participation essential to scaling the program.

Timeline concerns add another layer of complexity. While the NPA allocated five years for industry transition to the new model, marketers argue this period is insufficient to recover investments and establish exchange points. Industry representatives suggest a 10-year timeline would be more realistic for building sustainable infrastructure.

Previous research on Ghana’s rural LPG programs revealed concerning retention rates, with 58% of households never refilling their cylinders nine months after initial delivery, and only 8% continuing use after 18 months. Cost and distance to filling stations emerged as primary barriers to sustained adoption.

The persistent target failures reflect broader challenges facing clean cooking initiatives across sub-Saharan Africa, where traditional biomass remains the primary cooking fuel for hundreds of millions of households. Ghana’s experience illustrates how policy ambitions can outpace practical implementation capacity.

The CEMSE report recommends tax incentives and rebates to reduce marketer costs, enhanced consumer education campaigns, and phased rollouts prioritizing rural and underserved areas. Without these adjustments, researchers warn Ghana risks missing another clean cooking deadline by 2030.

Current implementation suggests the 2030 target faces similar obstacles that derailed previous commitments. Limited exchange point availability, high infrastructure costs, and inadequate rural penetration continue constraining progress toward universal clean cooking access.

For millions of Ghanaian households, particularly in rural areas, wood and charcoal remain daily cooking realities despite over a decade of government promises. The gap between policy announcements and kitchen realities underscores the complex challenge of transforming cooking practices at scale.

Ghana’s clean cooking journey reflects a common development paradox: widespread recognition of problems coupled with persistent implementation gaps that prevent solutions from reaching those who need them most. Until structural barriers are addressed, the country’s clean cooking targets may remain aspirational rather than achievable.