Ghana Reopens Nominations After By-Election Chaos

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has reopened nominations for the crucial Tamale Central parliamentary by-election after two candidates withdrew their candidacies, leaving only one contestant in a race that has already captured national attention.

The unprecedented situation emerged when two of three initially nominated candidates withdrew after Wednesday’s nomination deadline, leaving NDC’s Prof. Seidu Alidu as the sole remaining contender for the seat vacated by the tragic helicopter crash death of incumbent MP Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The commission announced Friday it would extend the nomination period by ten days, from September 12 to 21, 2025, invoking Article 50(2) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. The constitutional provision specifically addresses scenarios where multiple candidates are initially nominated but only one remains standing before election day.

Under the constitutional framework, no candidate nominated during this extended period can withdraw their nomination, ensuring the democratic integrity of the contest. The by-election remains scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025, meeting the constitutional requirement to fill parliamentary vacancies within 60 days.

The withdrawal of candidates from the People’s National Convention and Liberal Party of Ghana has raised questions about the competitive dynamics of the contest. Both parties officially communicated their decisions through their respective general secretaries, though specific reasons for the withdrawals have not been publicly disclosed.

Adding another layer of political complexity, the ruling New Patriotic Party previously announced its decision not to field a candidate, citing solidarity with the NDC following the tragic loss of Dr Muhammed. The gesture represents an unusual display of cross-party sympathy in Ghana’s typically competitive political landscape.

Prospective candidates face a structured nomination process requiring completion of forms available on the Electoral Commission’s website. Each nomination must be supported by two registered voters as proposer and seconder, plus endorsements from eighteen additional registered voters within the constituency.

The commission has established specific operational parameters for the extended period. Nominations will be received at the Tamale Metropolitan Office between 9:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00pm to 5:00pm daily. Candidates must provide two recent passport-sized photographs with red backgrounds and pay filing fees of GHC 10,000, though female candidates and persons with disabilities benefit from reduced fees of GHC 7,500.

Prof. Seidu Alidu secured his nomination through a decisive victory in NDC’s internal primaries held at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, defeating eleven contenders to represent the party in the crucial northern constituency.

The Tamale Central seat became vacant following the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed’s life, shocking Ghana’s political establishment and northern communities. The incident occurred during official duties, highlighting the risks faced by public officials in remote service.

This by-election carries significance beyond its immediate political implications. The constituency represents a strategic northern seat where electoral outcomes often reflect broader regional political sentiments. The reduced field of candidates, combined with the NPP’s withdrawal, creates an unusual electoral environment that may influence future party strategies.

The extended nomination period offers an opportunity for additional candidates to enter the race, potentially restoring competitive balance to what appeared destined to become an uncontested election. Political observers are monitoring whether any individuals or parties will utilize this constitutional window to field candidates.

As nominations reopen, the commission’s adherence to constitutional provisions demonstrates Ghana’s institutional commitment to democratic processes even amid unusual circumstances. The situation tests the flexibility of electoral procedures while maintaining the integrity of democratic representation in one of the country’s important northern constituencies.