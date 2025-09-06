Ghana Reopens Dormant Shea Factory Amid Raw Export Ban Push

The PBC Shea Factory in Buipe has resumed operations after five years of dormancy, as management calls for government intervention to ban raw shea nut exports that threaten the facility’s long-term viability.

The reopening coincides with the Mahama administration’s commitment to implement a phased ban on raw shea nut exports by 2026, aimed at boosting domestic value addition in Ghana’s lucrative shea industry.

Managing Director Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Mumin warned that unchecked raw nut exports could undermine local processing capacity, citing successful export bans in Nigeria and Burkina Faso that protect domestic industries. The facility requires consistent raw material supplies to operate at full capacity and justify its revival investment.

The factory, originally commissioned in 2012 as a joint venture between Ghana’s Produce Buying Company and Brazil’s LDS Maquinas e’Equimentos Industias, shut down in 2019 due to operational challenges. Its resurrection under President Mahama’s 24-hour economy initiative represents a significant bet on value-added manufacturing.

Board Chairman Rev. Aaron Fant emphasized that without government action to restrict raw exports, the facility risks operating below its 150,000 metric tonnes annual processing capacity, valued at over $118 million. The plant currently faces supply challenges during the off-season period.

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives on Agriculture and Agribusiness, announced the 2026 deadline for implementing the raw export ban at the 2025 World Shea Expo launch, signaling government support for domestic processors.

The Buipe facility’s reopening aligns with broader regional trends toward value addition in the shea sector. Nigeria recently implemented its own raw shea export ban, while Burkina Faso has maintained restrictions to protect domestic processing capacity.

Ghana’s shea industry generates significant export revenue, but most benefits flow to international processors rather than local communities. The renewed focus on domestic value addition could create substantial employment opportunities, particularly for women and youth in northern Ghana.

Factory management acknowledges the challenging timing of the relaunch during the off-season but reports securing sufficient supplies until the next harvest period. The facility’s success could serve as a model for similar value-addition initiatives across Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The broader implications extend beyond shea processing, as Ghana seeks to reduce its dependence on raw commodity exports while building competitive manufacturing capacity. The factory’s performance will test whether domestic policy interventions can successfully support industrial development.

Stakeholders across the shea value chain are monitoring government’s commitment to the proposed export ban, viewing it as crucial for creating a sustainable domestic processing ecosystem that benefits local communities rather than international buyers.