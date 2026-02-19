Ghana Rent Bill Wins Rare Industry Support as Crisis Deepens

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has thrown its weight behind the government’s proposed Rent Bill, with Executive Secretary Samuel Amegayibor describing the two-year advance rent regime that defines Ghana’s urban housing market as financially crippling for most households and particularly devastating for young workers trying to establish themselves in Accra, Kumasi, and other major cities.

The Rent Bill, currently before Parliament, proposes capping rent advance payments at a maximum of one year and establishing a Ghana Rent Authority to replace the existing Rent Control Department, with stronger enforcement powers, digital complaint mechanisms, and criminal penalties for landlords who exceed the stipulated limits. GREDA’s endorsement of the proposal is significant because the association represents the private developers who build and profit from Ghana’s rental stock, making its support a rare moment of convergence between tenant advocates and the development industry.

Amegayibor told journalists the one-year cap is fair to both parties, acknowledging that many landlords currently demand two years upfront and more when market conditions allow it, but arguing that the burden placed on tenants to raise those sums in a single payment is unsustainable. Market research supports that assessment: data shows the average Ghanaian tenant pays the equivalent of 1.93 years rent in advance, nearly four times the six-month maximum mandated under the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), a law that has existed for 63 years but is routinely ignored due to weak enforcement.

Parliament has heard accounts of the practical consequences of the current system. A national service recruit receiving a monthly allowance of GHS 715 would need to raise approximately GHS 36,000 upfront to secure a single room in Accra renting at GHS 1,500 per month on the two-year advance model, an impossibility without loans from family or friends.

Premium areas such as East Legon, Airport Residential, and North Legon regularly demand two to three years of advance payment denominated in US dollars rather than Ghana cedis, compounding the affordability crisis for middle-income earners whose incomes are cedi-denominated. Agent fees of 10 percent of the total advance sum are frequently added on top.

The government launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) to soften the burden on low-income earners while reform legislation is pending. The scheme, operational across Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Bono East regions, allows approved applicants to obtain government-backed advance rent loans at a 12 percent interest rate, paid directly to landlords while the tenant repays in monthly instalments.

The Rent Bill has been stalled in Parliament since it was first laid before the House in March 2023, and stakeholders are watching closely to see whether the Mahama administration, which made rent reform a manifesto commitment, will prioritise its passage in the current legislative session.