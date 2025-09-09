Ghana Renews Binduri Curfew Amid Security Concerns

Ghana’s Interior Minister has renewed a nighttime curfew in Binduri Township following advice from the National Security Council, maintaining restrictions that have been in place since deadly violence erupted in the Upper East Region.

The curfew runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily, effective Monday, September 8, 2025, and is backed by Executive Instrument. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak implemented the measure as security agencies work to maintain peace in the troubled area.

The Ministry statement urged chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents to exercise restraint and use non-violent means to address their grievances while working toward lasting peace in the community.

Authorities have imposed a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons within Binduri Township and its environs. The restrictions also prohibit motorcycle movement and individuals wearing smocks, with violators facing arrest and prosecution.

The renewed curfew follows deadly violence that has plagued the area throughout 2025. In April, a gun attack near Atuba, a suburb of Binduri Central, resulted in one death, with attackers setting the victim’s body and motorcycle on fire after the killing.

Security sources suggested the April incident may have been linked to the broader Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which has generated periodic violence across the Upper East Region for years.

The attack occurred just 24 hours after Acting Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno visited Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, appealing for closer collaboration between traditional authorities and security agencies.

During that visit, the police chief pledged professional and neutral peacekeeping efforts in response to concerns raised by the Kusaug Youth about police conduct in the region.

The Mamprugu Youth Association has condemned the violence and called for increased security presence in Binduri while urging Member of Parliament Mahmoud Issifu to take swift action addressing constituency insecurity.

Binduri has experienced multiple curfew renewals throughout 2025, with restrictions previously running from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am before the current adjustment to 8:00 pm to 5:00 am hours.

The ongoing security measures reflect the government’s struggle to contain violence linked to chieftaincy disputes that have affected multiple communities across Ghana’s northern regions.

The National Security Council’s recommendation for curfew renewal indicates continued concern about potential escalation despite ongoing peace efforts by traditional and security authorities.