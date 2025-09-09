Ghana Renews Binduri Curfew Amid Persistent Violence

Ghana’s Interior Ministry renewed a curfew in Binduri Township and surrounding areas from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective Monday, extending security restrictions in the Upper East Region town plagued by violence linked to the broader Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak issued the renewal through Executive Instrument following National Security Council advice, maintaining daily enforcement from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as confirmed by multiple government sources. The measure continues restrictions first imposed in March 2025 as security forces struggle to contain recurring violence.

Recent tensions escalated following a deadly attack that left one person dead, heightening fears of renewed violence connected to the long-running Bawku chieftaincy dispute. The conflict has spread beyond Bawku’s municipal boundaries into neighboring Binduri, creating regional security challenges.

The curfew includes comprehensive restrictions beyond movement limitations. Authorities banned carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons alongside prohibiting motorcycle movement and wearing traditional smocks during restricted hours. Security operations continue retrieving weapons, including an April 21 dawn raid that recovered an empty M16 rifle magazine and arrested suspects.

Previous curfew adjustments showed varying hours, with authorities implementing 6:00 pm to 6:00 am restrictions in April before modifying to current 8:00 pm to 5:00 am timing. These changes reflect security assessments of threat levels and operational requirements in the volatile region.

The government statement urged chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents to exercise restraint while using non-violent means to address local challenges. This appeal comes as unidentified groups previously locked up both Bawku Municipal Assembly and Binduri District Assembly buildings in October 2024, demonstrating how conflict affects governance structures.

Binduri’s proximity to Bawku places the township at the center of Ghana’s most persistent internal conflict. The Bawku dispute originates from land ownership and chieftaincy succession issues that have troubled northern Ghana for decades, creating cycles of violence that security forces have struggled to resolve definitively.

Military and police presence remains heavy in the region through joint task force operations coordinated by the 11 Mechanised Battalion. Recent attacks included motorcycle-borne assailants opening fire at drinking spots, killing three people instantly and wounding three others, illustrating the ongoing security challenges.

The curfew renewal reflects broader security concerns across Ghana’s northern regions where climate change-driven resource scarcity and rising Sahel extremist group strength threaten regional stability. These factors compound traditional conflicts while creating new security dynamics requiring sustained government attention.

Enforcement challenges persist as security forces work to distinguish between legitimate residents and potential troublemakers during curfew hours. The restrictions on traditional clothing particularly affect cultural practices while authorities attempt to prevent concealed weapons carrying.

Economic impacts accompany the security measures as restricted movement affects local commerce and transportation networks. Binduri residents face limitations on evening economic activities while motorcycle restrictions affect transportation in areas where motorcycles serve as primary transport.

The ongoing curfew demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to maintaining peace while highlighting the complexity of resolving deep-rooted ethnic and chieftaincy conflicts. Success requires addressing underlying grievances beyond immediate security responses to prevent recurring violence cycles.

Regional stakeholders continue calling for comprehensive dialogue involving traditional authorities, government representatives, and community leaders to address root causes rather than managing symptoms through security restrictions. The curfew provides temporary stability while longer-term solutions remain elusive.

International observers monitor Ghana’s handling of internal conflicts as models for West African security challenges. The country’s democratic institutions face tests when managing ethnic tensions that threaten national cohesion and regional stability.

The Binduri situation exemplifies challenges facing Ghana’s Upper East Region where traditional governance structures intersect with modern democratic systems, sometimes creating competing authority claims that generate conflict requiring careful mediation rather than purely security-focused responses.

Government officials emphasize that curfew measures remain temporary while working toward sustainable peace through dialogue and development initiatives addressing economic marginalization that often underlies ethnic tensions in northern Ghana’s border regions.