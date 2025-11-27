Ghana’s remittance inflows have rebounded strongly following an earlier warning by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) governor that transfers had declined by nearly half, according to the central bank’s November 2025 Summary of Economic and Financial Data.

In August 2025, at the launch of the Bank of Ghana Chair in Finance and Economics at the University of Ghana, Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama revealed that remittance inflows had declined by almost 50 percent. He attributed the fall to rapid cedi appreciation that disrupted diaspora sending patterns.

“The appreciation of the cedi so far, Ghanaians are interpreting this differently, and it is part of the problem,” Asiama stated. “People who used to send remittances for projects have suddenly stopped, and so we have observed a near 50% decline in remittance inflows.”

At that time, the cedi had surged dramatically, gaining over 40 percent against the United States (US) dollar, 31 percent against the British pound and 24 percent against the euro. The Bank of Ghana said this unusual, rapid strengthening disrupted patterns of money transfers from abroad.

However, the central bank’s newly released November 2025 Summary of Economic and Financial Data presents a markedly different picture. The report shows inward private transfers reached 1.87 billion US dollars (USD) in March 2025, 3.93 billion dollars in June 2025 and 5.98 billion dollars in September 2025, according to the External Sector Developments section.

The upward trend appears clear and significant. Rather than continuing to fall, remittances surged in months following the governor’s warning, placing Ghana on track to potentially match or exceed the 6.65 billion dollars received in the full year 2024.

The rebound suggests the earlier decline was temporary, tied to the cedi’s rapid and unusual appreciation. Behavioral factors likely played a role as migrants paused transfers to reassess value during the currency’s volatile period. Seasonal patterns typically show remittances rising strongly toward the second half of the year, which could also explain part of the recovery.

The sharp appreciation that triggered the dip in inflows earlier in the year has since moderated, possibly restoring predictability for Ghanaians abroad who plan regular transfers to family members and investment projects.

Strong remittance inflows have helped improve Ghana’s external balances. Bank of Ghana data shows the country recorded a current account surplus of 3.83 billion dollars by September, supported significantly by rising private transfers alongside strong gold export earnings.

The figures underscore the continuing importance of the Ghanaian diaspora in stabilizing household welfare, supporting consumption and providing foreign exchange during a period of ongoing macroeconomic reforms. Remittances represent a critical lifeline for millions of Ghanaian families who depend on transfers from relatives working overseas.

Major source countries for Ghanaian remittances include the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Canada. The diaspora community has consistently demonstrated commitment to supporting families at home, though the speed and amount of transfers respond to exchange rate movements and economic circumstances in both sending and receiving countries.

The August warning from Governor Asiama captured a real and sudden disruption that appeared alarming at the time. Financial institutions reported reduced traffic at foreign exchange counters, and money transfer operators noted slower transaction volumes during the period of rapid cedi appreciation.

In July 2025, Asiama indicated the central bank was investigating the remittance decline thoroughly and announced plans to monitor flows more closely. The governor stated that remittance inflows appeared to have reduced since April 2025, prompting regulatory measures to ensure transfers accrued properly to the financial system.

The Bank of Ghana tightened rules on remittances in July 2025, announcing stricter measures against banks, Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMIs), Enhanced Payment Service Providers (EPSPs) and Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) following persistent violations of foreign exchange regulations and inward remittance guidelines.

The latest figures indicate that Ghana’s remittance engine not only recovered but accelerated sharply in subsequent months. The resilience suggests that temporary disruptions caused by exchange rate volatility do not fundamentally alter the underlying commitment of diaspora Ghanaians to support families and invest in their home country.

Economic analysts note that stable or gradually adjusting exchange rates tend to encourage more consistent remittance flows compared to periods of sharp, unpredictable currency movements. The moderation in cedi appreciation rates during the latter part of 2025 may have restored confidence among senders that their transfers would retain predictable value.

Remittances serve multiple purposes in recipient households, including covering daily expenses, funding education, supporting healthcare needs, financing housing construction and providing capital for small businesses. The September figure represents substantial purchasing power flowing into the Ghanaian economy.

The Bank of Ghana closely monitors remittance flows as a key component of foreign exchange supply. These inflows help stabilize the cedi, support import financing and contribute to overall macroeconomic stability alongside export earnings and foreign direct investment.

World Bank data from 2024 showed Ghana receiving 4.6 billion dollars in remittances, making it the second largest recipient in Sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria. The 2024 year-end total of 6.65 billion dollars recorded by the Bank of Ghana significantly outpaced the 1.73 billion dollars in foreign direct investment received during the same period.

Going forward, sustaining strong remittance inflows will depend partly on economic conditions in major destination countries for Ghanaian migrants, exchange rate stability and the efficiency of money transfer channels. Digital remittance platforms have grown in importance, offering faster, cheaper alternatives to traditional banking channels.

The volatility experienced in early 2025 highlights the sensitivity of remittance flows to exchange rate movements and the need for predictable currency conditions. Policymakers face the challenge of maintaining macroeconomic stability while ensuring that currency strength does not inadvertently discourage diaspora transfers that provide vital support to the economy.