Ghana Remembers Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at Emotional State Funeral

Ghana bid farewell Friday to former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at a state funeral held at Independence Square in Accra, with President John Dramani Mahama and her children delivering heartfelt tributes to the longest serving First Lady in the nation’s history. The ceremony brought together political leaders, diplomats, traditional authorities and thousands of mourners who gathered to honour the pioneering advocate for women’s empowerment.

President Mahama, in a tribute read on his behalf, described Nana Konadu as a towering national figure whose courage and contributions would resonate for generations. He praised her for completely redefining the role of First Lady, transforming it from a ceremonial position into a platform for national development through her leadership of the 31st December Women’s Movement (DWM).

“She was a pioneering leader, an unwavering champion of women’s empowerment, a trailblazer in our political landscape, and a deeply committed patriot,” Mahama stated. He noted that her work expanded opportunities for women and girls, especially in rural communities where support was most needed, championing literacy, maternal health, early childhood education and economic empowerment long before these issues gained national prominence.

The president emphasized that her legacy laid the groundwork for many gender sensitive policies and social interventions Ghana benefits from today. He concluded his tribute with the words, “Ghana will remember you.”

Kimathi Rawlings, delivering an emotional tribute on behalf of his siblings Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa and Amina, celebrated their mother as a woman of action who lived her convictions boldly and never compromised on her values. He recalled how she possessed sharp instincts and a rare ability to perceive possibilities long before others did, making her a strategic partner to former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“You were far more than a right hand. You were strategic, clear minded and unwavering. You and Dad were, in truth, one another’s partners,” Kimathi said, his sister Amina visibly struggling to hold back tears as he spoke.

The children described their mother as someone who rejected the idea that women existed only to be dependent on their husbands, instead carving out her own mission that ignited a force transforming women’s rights and education. They recalled her as a protector, confidant and friend who brought joy through her humour, animated storytelling and love for music and dancing.

“No problem was too small for you to personally tackle, and no solution was ever out of your expertise,” the siblings stated. They pledged to follow in her footsteps, promising to emulate her dignified approach to life with divine grace.

The grandchildren also delivered a moving tribute, honouring their grandmother’s legacy of courage, empowerment, culture and resilience. They remembered her warmth and the special attention she gave each of them.

The family’s Aboatia lineage from Mpobi praised Nana Konadu for breaking barriers and carrying their name to places of honour both at home and internationally. In their tribute, family members stated, “In her strength we saw purpose.”

The ceremony was attended by President Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, former President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca, members of Parliament, the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders and prominent figures from civil society.

Born November 17, 1948, in Cape Coast, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings served as First Lady for 19 years, from 1981 to 2001, during her late husband’s tenure. She attended Achimota School before pursuing a degree in Arts with a specialization in Textile Design at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she served as Student Representative Council (SRC) Secretary.

Her academic achievements included a diploma in Interior Design from the London College of Arts, a Diploma in Advanced Personnel Management from the Management Development and Productivity Institute, a Certificate in Development from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and a Senior Fellow Diploma in Policy Studies from Johns Hopkins University.

She founded the 31st December Women’s Movement during the early 1980s, which became instrumental in advancing socioeconomic empowerment for women nationwide. The organization established oil palm extraction projects, gari production initiatives and various programs that remain operational across Ghana today.

Beyond her work in social advocacy, she blazed a trail in politics. In 2012, she founded the National Democratic Party (NDP) after parting ways with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party she co-founded with her husband. Four years later, she made history as the first woman to contest the presidency on the ticket of a registered political party.

Nana Konadu passed away October 23, 2025, at Ridge Hospital in Accra following a brief illness. She was 76 years old. The government declared three days of national mourning following her death and opened a book of condolence at her residence, which was signed by dignitaries from across Ghana’s political spectrum.

Simone Giger, Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, was among international figures who praised her determination and dedication to women’s rights. Beyond politics and public service, she was celebrated for her vibrant love of fashion, music, dance and the creative arts, establishing her as a cultural icon whose elegance and confidence became symbols of cultural pride.

Final preparations for the funeral were completed Thursday, with security and state protocol teams working to ensure a ceremony befitting her national stature and regal heritage. Airlines suspended more than 40 flights affecting over 8,000 passengers due to the national significance of the event.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) honoured her at the funeral as a pillar of Ghana’s democratic journey, acknowledging her contributions to the party’s founding and the broader political transformation of the nation.