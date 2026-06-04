Ghana Rejects Resource Nationalism, Wants Value Addition Deals

Ghana’s Lands Minister has dismissed claims that the government is pursuing resource nationalism, telling a mining expo in Accra that it wants value adding partnerships, not seizure of mines.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah addressed the 19th West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) on Wednesday, saying resource nationalism was not the policy of the Mahama government. He sought to calm fears that Ghana would drive away foreign investors or take control of its minerals at the expense of private capital.

He said Ghana wanted partnerships that gave investors fair returns while leaving a legacy of empowerment, expertise and value addition. “It cannot be nationalism of mines,” he said.

The Minister, however, pressed investors to move beyond the old extraction model and help build industries that add value at home, through technology transfer, skills development and local participation. He urged them to partner with Ghana in building value adding industries.

His remarks come amid public debate over mining lease renewals and the future of resource ownership in Ghana. Buah said the country’s goal was a modern, responsible and globally competitive mining sector, and reaffirmed a commitment to a stable, predictable and transparent environment for investment.

He argued that West Africa’s mineral wealth could become lasting prosperity only through cooperation among governments, investors and regional institutions, calling for stronger partnerships to turn resources into jobs and industries.

WAMPEX drew more than 6,000 mining professionals and over 250 exhibitors from 20 countries and runs in Accra through 5 June.