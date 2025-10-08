Ghana Reinforces Maritime Security Commitment with French Naval Partnership

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening maritime security and promoting sustainable fishing in the Gulf of Guinea, following the arrival of the French Navy’s Tonnerre amphibious assault ship at the Port of Tema for a four-day joint naval training exercise.

The visit forms part of the 2025 Regional Onboard and Digital Training Course (SIREN), which brings together personnel from the Ghana Navy and the French Navy to conduct exercises in maritime rescue, anti-piracy operations, pollution control, and crisis management. It also highlights France’s renewed engagement with coastal West African nations after withdrawing its forces from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Ghana’s Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Emelia Arthur, welcomed the French delegation and underscored the country’s commitment to protecting its maritime space and the livelihoods it supports. Her remarks carried weight, given the mounting pressures facing the region’s coastal waters.

“I am proud to reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to regional maritime security and sustainable fisheries management,” she said. “The Gulf of Guinea is a vital hub for trade, security, and biodiversity, but we face significant challenges. Illegal fishing, piracy, trafficking, and environmental degradation threaten the livelihoods of our people and regional stability.”

Those aren’t just talking points. According to Business Insider, the Gulf of Guinea handles nearly one-fifth of global maritime trade moving through West Africa but remains one of the world’s most piracy-prone waters, costing coastal economies hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Illegal fishing and pollution have deepened economic and environmental pressures, especially for coastal communities that depend on fisheries and tourism for survival.

The 199-metre Tonnerre, commanded by Naval Captain Arnaud Bolelli, was received by senior Ghanaian naval officials and French defence representatives, including Colonel Grégoire Madelin, France’s Defence Attaché in Ghana. The ship’s presence in Tema signals more than routine military cooperation; it reflects a shared recognition that maritime threats require coordinated responses.

The exercise marks another chapter in the long-standing partnership between Ghana and France in maritime security and capacity building. Both sides emphasize that protecting trade routes and marine resources in the Gulf of Guinea isn’t just a military priority but an economic imperative. With regional trade expanding and coastal populations growing, the stakes for maritime stability continue rising.

For Ghana, the training comes at a critical moment. The country’s fishing industry supports thousands of livelihoods, while its ports serve as vital gateways for regional commerce. Keeping those waters secure means protecting not just ships but entire communities whose futures depend on what the ocean can sustainably provide.