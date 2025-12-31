Ghana Regulators Hold Compliance Workshop for Virtual Asset Service Providers

The Bank of Ghana (BoG), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ghana, and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) conducted a joint Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) sensitization workshop for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) on December 22, 2025.

The workshop marks an important step toward implementing Ghana’s recently enacted Virtual Asset Service Provider Act, which President John Dramani Mahama signed into law on December 30, 2025. The law provides a clear legal framework for the use, trading, and provision of services related to virtual assets, effectively bringing activities that were previously in a regulatory grey zone into formal oversight.

Over 90 participants from the virtual asset ecosystem attended the event, which aimed to strengthen AML/CFT compliance within the sector. Discussions centered on Ghana’s AML/CFT legal and regulatory frameworks, including the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), the AML/CFT Guidelines (2022), and the VASP Act.

The workshop emphasized that VASPs are designated as Accountable Institutions under the AML/CFT Guidelines (2022), which carries specific compliance obligations. Participants received detailed briefings on key provisions of the VASP Act, including anticipated licensing and registration requirements, as well as transitional arrangements for existing operators.

Service providers were informed that operating virtual asset services without the required license or registration after the transitional period will result in stringent sanctions according to the law. Both regulators are expected to issue guidelines and regulatory instruments in early 2026 to operationalize the Act, detailing licensing requirements, capital and risk management standards, AML and counter-terrorist financing controls, and other compliance obligations.

The initiative reflects coordinated efforts by BoG, SEC, and FIC to support market stability and safeguard investors. The three regulators reaffirmed that implementing the VASP Act will be a key focus for Ghana’s financial regulation in 2026.

As of November 2025, Ghana recorded over $10 billion in cryptocurrency transactions, up significantly from roughly $6 billion in 2024, highlighting the growing scale of crypto activity in the economy. The new law aims to bring transparency and accountability to the virtual asset market, protect consumers, mitigate fraud and money laundering risks, and integrate the sector into the formal financial system.

The passage and signing of the VASP Act received bipartisan support in Parliament and backing from key institutions including the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Ghana and the SEC, as well as market operators and crypto exchanges.