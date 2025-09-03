Ghana Refugee Football Tournament Identifies Seventeen Professional Prospects

Seventeen refugee players have been selected for structured training programs following Ghana’s inaugural refugee football scouting tournament, which organizers positioned as a pathway to professional careers in the country’s premier football leagues.

The Amahoro Coalition and Samaritan Group hosted the groundbreaking tournament at Accra’s Borteyman Sports Complex on August 30, attracting former international players and current coaches who served as mentors and talent evaluators.

Competition featured two age categories, with an under-12 exhibition match and a full 90-minute fixture for players aged 15 to 23. Thirty participants from the older group advanced to final assessment rounds before the 17-player selection.

Former Ghana Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu joined ex-Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah among the notable football personalities who attended the event. Current Ghana national team goalkeepers coach Fatau Dauda and Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani also participated in player evaluations.

The selected players will now enter structured training and mentorship programs designed to prepare them for opportunities in Ghana’s Division One and Premier League, according to tournament organizers.

Isaac Fokuo Jr., curator of the Amahoro Coalition, said the initiative recognizes football as a platform for refugee empowerment and social integration.

“Refugees just like other young African men and women aspire like everybody else,” Fokuo stated during the tournament. He emphasized Ghana’s hospitality values as motivation for creating opportunities for displaced youth.

According to United Nations refugee statistics, more than 80 percent of young refugees globally view sport, particularly football, as a primary avenue for inclusion and skills development. Africa currently accounts for nearly one-third of the world’s refugee population, a proportion that has increased significantly over the past decade.

Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board Tetteh Padi described the tournament as reflecting broader commitments to improving refugee livelihoods through documented opportunities in Ghana and potentially abroad.

Peter Hayes, an 18-year-old among the selected players, expressed determination to represent Ghana internationally despite his refugee status. “This chance means everything to me,” Hayes said, emphasizing his ambition to prove that refugee backgrounds need not limit future prospects.

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee Member Gideon Fosu commended the initiative, highlighting football’s economic and social potential for displaced communities. The GFA official emphasized sport’s universal reach and capacity for meaningful impact.

Samaritan Group Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah stressed the tournament’s social dimension, describing sport as crucial for channeling youth energy positively and providing alternatives to street life.

The tournament featured comprehensive talent identification processes, with scouts and technical experts evaluating players across multiple skill categories during competitive matches and specialized assessments.

Organizers emphasized long-term objectives extending beyond professional athlete development to include building pathways for displaced youth to contribute meaningfully to Ghanaian society through various sectors.

Sports King and Challenges Ghana provided sponsorship support for the inaugural tournament, which organizers indicated could become an annual event depending on success metrics and community response.

The Amahoro Coalition specializes in connecting African private sector leaders with social impact opportunities, particularly focusing on vulnerable populations including displaced communities across the continent.

Ghana’s refugee population includes individuals from various African countries affected by conflict, economic instability, and environmental challenges. The country has maintained relatively open policies toward refugee accommodation and integration.

The selected players will receive ongoing support from technical experts and scouts as they pursue careers in Ghanaian football clubs, with potential pathways to international leagues for exceptional talent.

Tournament participants represented diverse national backgrounds, reflecting Ghana’s role as a destination country for refugees from across West and Central Africa seeking stability and opportunity.