Ghana Reference Rate Eases To 10.02% In June

Ghana’s Reference Rate edged down to 10.02 percent for June from 10.03 percent in May, pointing to broadly stable conditions in the benchmark banks use to price loans.

The 0.01 percentage point decline, published by the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), extends a recent run of relative stability after sharper falls earlier in the year, when the rate dropped from 14.58 percent in February to about 10 percent by April.

The Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) is the base benchmark for commercial lending, particularly variable rate loans, and is calculated from end of month Treasury bill rates, the average interbank rate and the Monetary Policy Rate.

The near flat movement suggests that lending rates tied directly to the benchmark will stay broadly unchanged in the short term, though final loan pricing still depends on each bank’s risk premium and prevailing credit conditions.

Average lending rates have remained elevated despite the benchmark’s earlier decline, reflecting a lag in passing lower funding costs through to borrowers.

The update points to a cautiously stable interest rate environment, with banks and borrowers watching inflation and liquidity conditions for signals of the next move.