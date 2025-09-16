Ghana Referee Trains West African Combat Sports Officials

Ghanaian combat sports referee Derrick Macaire concluded a comprehensive training program in Lomé, Togo, aimed at developing officiating standards across West Africa for Mixed Martial Arts and Muay Thai competitions. The weekend initiative drew twenty participants from four countries, highlighting regional efforts to standardize combat sports officiating protocols.

The program brought together officials from Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Ivory Coast for intensive theoretical and practical sessions conducted at Pitbull Gym in Lomé. Macaire, who serves as Technical Director of the Ghana Kickboxing Association, led the training alongside Coulibaly Kouassi from Ivory Coast, emphasizing cross-border collaboration in combat sports development.

Organizers structured the eight-hour Saturday program into four distinct sessions running from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The first two sessions focused on theoretical foundations of officiating, followed by practical application exercises and concluding with participant evaluations to assess comprehension and readiness.

The initiative represents collaboration between Pitbull Gym, the Muay Thai Association, and Togo’s Sports Council, demonstrating institutional support for combat sports development across the region. This partnership model reflects growing recognition of combat sports’ potential for youth engagement and international competition preparation.

Combat sports including kickboxing and MMA are gaining popularity in Ghana and attracting international attention, making standardized officiating increasingly crucial for regional competition credibility. Macaire’s expertise spans boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and UFC officiating, positioning him as one of Africa’s most versatile combat sports referees.

Participants reportedly demonstrated strong cooperation throughout the sessions, according to Macaire’s assessment. This regional training approach addresses the shortage of qualified officials needed to support the expansion of combat sports competitions across West Africa.

The program occurs as combat sports events increase across the region, with Ghana preparing to host the Global Warriors Championships on September 19 at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Macaire has been selected among the top referees to officiate this international MMA event, showcasing his recognized expertise.

Macaire emphasized the need for increased sponsorship in fight sports during the training program, highlighting ongoing challenges facing combat sports development in Africa. Limited financial support often restricts the growth of these disciplines despite rising participation and spectator interest.

The referee’s international credentials include officiating experience across multiple combat disciplines, making him a valuable resource for developing consistent standards across different fighting formats. His involvement in training programs extends beyond Ghana, contributing to regional capacity building initiatives.

West African combat sports have experienced steady growth, with countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast producing internationally competitive fighters. However, the shortage of qualified officials has sometimes limited the staging of high-level competitions that could further develop the sport.

The Lomé training program addresses this gap by creating a pool of trained officials across four countries, potentially enabling more frequent regional competitions and exchanges. Standardized officiating also enhances safety protocols crucial for combat sports events.

Togo’s hosting of the program reflects the country’s growing involvement in combat sports development, with Pitbull Gym serving as a regional training hub. The gym’s collaboration with official sports bodies demonstrates private sector engagement in sports infrastructure development.

The evaluation component of the training ensures participants meet minimum competency standards before qualifying as certified officials. This quality control mechanism helps maintain officiating standards essential for competitor safety and fair competition outcomes.

Regional training initiatives like this support broader African Union sports development goals by fostering cross-border cooperation and knowledge sharing. Such programs also reduce dependency on foreign officials for major competitions while building local expertise.

The upcoming Global Warriors Championships begins at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 19, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, providing an immediate opportunity for newly trained officials to apply their skills in international competition settings.

The success of the Togo program may encourage similar initiatives across other African regions, potentially leading to continent-wide standardization of combat sports officiating. This development could significantly impact the growth trajectory of MMA, Muay Thai, and related disciplines across Africa.

Macaire’s continued involvement in such training programs reinforces Ghana’s position as a regional leader in combat sports development, with Ghanaian expertise contributing to broader West African sporting capacity building efforts.