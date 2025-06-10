Ghana Recruits Retired Nurses Amid Strike Paralyzing Hospitals

The Ghanaian government is mobilizing retired nurses and midwives to address critical hospital staffing shortages caused by an ongoing nationwide strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

The labor action has severely disrupted healthcare services across the country.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh appealed directly to retired professionals during a Tuesday press conference at Jubilee House: “Given the urgency of the situation and suffering of patients, government appeals to public-spirited retired nurses and midwives to volunteer their services for a brief period.” The request comes as negotiations continue to resolve the impasse over working conditions.

Akandoh confirmed the Ministries of Health and Finance, alongside the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, are developing a roadmap for approving improved service conditions. “Government remains committed to the needed engagement that would lead to the approval and implementation of the conditions of service,” he stated. Emergency services remain most affected, with multiple hospitals reporting critical care disruptions since the strike began last week.